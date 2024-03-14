City
Becky Robertson
Posted 3 hours ago
brampton police news

Citizens applaud Brampton cops for chasing perps so hard they crashed into a Pizza Pizza

A Brampton Pizza Pizza was the scene of what looked more like a scene out of a movie than real life earlier this month after police smashed through the restaurant's front windows while in hot pursuit of a group of criminals.

Members of Peel Regional Police were chasing carjacking suspects who had made away with a stolen Lexus on the night of March 2.

While tailing the luxury vehicle, the officers took their duties to the next level, careening a tactical truck into part of a plaza on Mississauga Road near Williams Parkway to stop the perps from getting away.

Reports indicate that multiple vehicles were damaged, along with the Pizza Pizza, which had to partially shut down for the night.

People responding to photos and videos of the incident online surprisingly seem largely in support of the cops for actually apprehending the offenders, especially with car theft being such a rampant issue in the region lately.

"Thank you Peel police for doing what needs to be done," one person wrote on X, while others chimed in with "good job" and praise for "cops finally doing something" and "sending a clear message to thugs."

"About time police start doing this again. Now police can't even chase cars without getting into crap. We need the old days when police were allowed to stop criminals," one citizen added, while another joked that there are clearly "a bunch of cowboys" working for the force.

Still another laughed about the extent of the damage given what they believe is a severe lack of due punishment for criminals in and around Toronto.

"Too much damage and movie scenes for the thee [sic] suspects being already free after five minutes of arriving to the police station," they quipped.

The carjacking investigation is now being handled by the Toronto Police Service,

Lead photo by

@bramalea.road
