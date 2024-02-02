Toronto dog goes viral for really wanting to visit the moon

One Toronto dog is giving 'howling at the moon' an entirely new meaning as a video of her falling absolutely in love with the moon has gone viral.

Emma, a Toronto Rottweiler puppy, recently raked in a whopping 21 million views on Instagram reels when her parents Sammi and Mick Nishikawa posted an absolutely adorable video of her discovering the moon for the first time.

Reacting to the moon the way most dogs would a squirrel in the backyard, Emma can be seen gazing wistfully up at the sky, before jumping and whining for her owners to let her chase the big bright ball in the sky.

"Emma, it's too far, I'm sorry," Sammi says off camera as Emma desperately tries to jump to the moon while Mick laughs on.

The cute video quickly drew a ton of responses voicing their support for Emma's noble quest to become the first dog to walk on the moon, with one commenter saying they'd "grab the moon for [...] Emma in a heartbeat."

The post also spawned some hilarious comments, like one person telling the story of their dog who "got stuck up a tree like that."

"We were throwing a frisbee for him at night," they write. "It went past the full moon and he thought it was stuck in the air, kept barking for it to come down."

Another person comments that their Rottweiler "used to try to chase airplanes that were at 35,000 feet."

Emma's sky-high aspirations, however impossible, ought to be celebrated. As the saying goes — shoot for the moon, because even if you miss, you'll end up a viral Toronto dog celebrity. Did I get that right?