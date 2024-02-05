Video shows another person openly using drugs on the TTC subway

A video showing yet another individual smoking what appears to be an illicit substance on a TTC Line 1 subway train is renewing conversations around the transit network's safety, mental health resources, supports for those experiencing homelessness, as well as the city's drug toxicity crisis.

The clip, submitted to blogTO, shows a passenger openly smoking an unknown substance from a glass pipe on a TTC subway train as bystanders look on. Unfortunately, it's just one of many similar incidents that have occurred throughout the transit network over the past few months.

Video shows another person smoking what appears to be crack on the TTC’s Line 1 - 📹 Submitted to blogTO pic.twitter.com/cXEoFQOHOz — blogTO (@blogTO) February 5, 2024

In November, a video of another individual smoking what many presumed to be crack inside Finch subway station went viral on Reddit. "This happens every night when I commute back from downtown; sometimes there are 3-5 people smoking from glass pipes here," the Toronto resident who filmed the video wrote.

"I have reported this numerous times, the buses only come here every half hour this late and I am stuck here when it's winter and too cold to wait outside. You sometimes have to inhale the smoke, it has happened before. I have seen at least a dozen people walk out of that escalator area scared waiting for the bus," they continued.

In July, another clip that made rounds on social media showed an individual openly doing illicit substances on a packed TTC bus, igniting heated debates about safety throughout the transit system.

The video showed a man lighting up and smoking what also appears to be a crack pipe while sitting on the stairs of a bus, with the smoke blowing into the air as commuters sat in the seats around him.

When asked about a similar incident in November, TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said that the colder weather usually correlates with an uptick in similar incidents, and that the transit agency is doing its best to address it.

"We've brought in experts in mental health, addiction and homelessness to assist in this regard. When we’re made aware, we address issues, including cleanup. So we would ask anyone seeing this activity or any related concerns to report it immediately," Green said at the time.

Here's what to do if you encounter someone smoking crack on the TTChttps://t.co/Fu1QntMo7d #Toronto #TTC — blogTO (@blogTO) November 28, 2022

Many also rightfully noted the mental health or addiction issues that might be involved in these instances. In November, the City of Toronto shared news of its five-year plan to tackle the city's mental health and drug toxicity crisis.

"Although people from all demographic and socioeconomic groups use substances, criminal penalties for the possession of drugs for personal use create barriers for people to access a range of health and social supports. The challenge is intensified because criminalization also leads to stigma and discrimination against people who use drugs," the strategy page reads.

The City also noted that between 2015 and 2022, close to 2,9000 people died of opioid-related toxicity in the city, with all deaths being preventable.