Jack Landau
Posted 59 minutes ago
ttc closure storm

Anger and questions after the TTC shuts down almost 100 stops due to snowstorm

Jack Landau
Posted 59 minutes ago
The TTC has shut down almost 100 bus stops amid a winter storm pummelling Toronto with double-digit snowfall on Thursday, and combined with the recent slowdowns in subway service, commuters are frustrated, to say the least.

The TTC has shut down dozens of bus stops during most recent winter storms, and once again advised customers that select stops would go out of service for the Feb. 15 storm due to buses' inability to handle slippery inclined roads.

However, this time, the TTC is pulling almost 100 stops from service on a week when subway service is already moving at reduced speeds due to unplanned track repairs.

The TTC announced that these stops would be taken out of service as of 1 p.m. and remain down until further notice — drawing the ire of frustrated commuters.

"What changed from 10-30 years ago when it snowed and we didn't have the same problems with buses going up hills," asked one X user, adding, "This is not even a lot of snow. Are electric buses useless? What changed?"

Another commenter called the repeated outages "shameful."

"Ridiculous….how do they expect people to get home," reads another comment, fuming that "the TTC board and mid-management need to step down."

Another user asked what the point of investing in winter weather infrastructure is if it can't be coordinated with transit.

"Why doesn't the city send the salt and plows to the trouble spots BEFORE they become trouble spots? It's not okay that a city in Canada this size can't run transit because of a few centimeters of snow."

In a few cases, stops that have been pulled from service aren't even on hilly terrain, raising questions about the placement of these stop outages.

Winter weather will likely make for some rough commuting conditions over the next few rush hour periods, and the TTC is advising riders to follow @ttcnotices and check live service alerts on the transit agency's website for up-to-date information.

Lead photo by

Farzad Abdollahi/Shutterstock
