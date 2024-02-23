Toronto temperatures are about to plummet to arctic lows after false spring

The last few days have been balmy enough to break yet another warm weather record in Toronto, but the city is set to see another flop back to frigid seasonal temperatures in what has been one of the most bizarre winters in recent memory.

According to the latest forecasts from The Weather Network and Environment Canada, the city is about to plunge into negative double-digit temperatures this weekend, a radical 180 from the spring-like conditions we've had this week.

Temperatures will fall through the day Friday as a cold front slices through Ontario. Saturday morning will sting a bit with frigid wind chills into the minus 20s for many. #ONStormhttps://t.co/JgKLTwM24h — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) February 23, 2024

After reaching around 7 C under partly sunny skies on Friday, the city will drop down to -15 C overnight, which will feel like a brutal -24 C with the wind chill.

This sub-zero deep freeze will persist into Saturday morning before the sun tempers things a touch by afternoon. It will reach -4 C at the warmest, feeling more like a brisk -9 C.

Other parts of Southern Ontario will be hit even harder by this icy blast, with thermometers expected to plummet to -20 C in places like Petawawa and -15 C in Barrie. With the wind chill, this could feel as cold as nearly - 30 C in parts of the region.

TWN is calling this a "quick but significant" temperature drop that will feel especially shocking given how unnaturally warm the season has been.

Both before and after a not-at-all-white Christmas, Toronto has been smashing through countless 100+-year-old weather records, with temps milder than ever before recorded on some days, including just this past Thursday, when the afternoon high was 10.7 C.