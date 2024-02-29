City
cockroaches mail toronto

Toronto resident confused after getting mysterious container of cockroaches in mail

A Toronto resident got a skin-crawling surprise in the mail, receiving an unexplained container filled with enormous cockroaches.

Local resident Cristofer Lam shared the bizarre account on the Weird Toronto Facebook page, and, yeah, this one is pretty weird.

In the post, Lam explains his initial excitement and subsequent dismay over learning of the package's contents.

cockroaches mail toronto

Weird Toronto

"So I come home from an appointment for my newborn, reach into my mailbox and feel a small box. I can't remember ordering anything so am super excited to find a surprise gift from my past self," wrote Lam.

"I begin pulling out the box and realize it is a Tupperware, I think, 'Okay someone must've dropped off some cookies for us since we just had a newborn'. I continue taking it out and notice some brown in the box, I'm super elated for the chocolate cookies!"

"Then I notice the brown cookie is moving... these aren't cookies, it's a Tupperware container filled with hissing cockroaches."

Lam asked fellow group members what they thought of the mysterious delivery, writing, "What do you think; have Loblaws, Metrolinx and the other oligopoly players teamed up to send a mob style message? The sensationalist in me says nothing else is the truth lol."

The post then asks anyone who may have left the creepy crawlies to send a message and arrange for their pickup.

Several commenters expressed shock and disgust over the post.

One user even accurately predicted the writing of this article, asking, "So, have you thought of what you'd like your blogTO headline to be?"

Another user claims that the species delivered to Lam are "male dubia roaches (blaptica dubia) and are 100 per cent illegal to have in Canada without a permit just FYI."

So, if anyone is missing their illegal cockroaches, you know where to look.

Lead photo by

mynewturtle/Shutterstock
