This is what all of Toronto's new SmartTrack stations will look like

Metrolinx recently released the latest renderings for the five stations included in the SmartTrack Stations Program, which is set to leverage some of the existing transit infrastructure throughout Toronto to expand transit access for those travelling within and beyond the city.

First proposed by former Mayor John Tory as the focal point of his 2014 mayoral election campaign, the original program involved the construction of 22 stations on existing GO Transit rail corridors, however, the project has since been amended to include just five stations.

The program will see new stations constructed at Finch-Kennedy, East Harbour, King-Liberty, Bloor-Lansdowne, and St. Clair-Old Weston.

Here's what the five stations will look like:

Finch-Kennedy

Located on Finch Avenue East between Milliken Boulevard and Midland Avenue in Scarborough, the new station will provide those using the Stouffville corridor with access to TTC bus connections on Finch.

East Harbour

This station will be located in the Riverdale neighbourhood, immediately east of the Don Valley Parkway and south of Eastern Avenue on the Lakeshore East rail corridor.

The major transit hub will offer connections to the future Ontario Line subway and the extension of TTC streetcar service further south along Broadview Avenue.

King-Liberty

Located on the Kitchener GO rail corridor between Union and Bloor GO stations, this new station will feature an enclosed pedestrian bridge connecting King Street and the High Line to the new platforms.

Instead of boarding the King streetcar, Liberty Village residents will be one stop away from Union Station and airport-bound riders will be able to travel north and connect to the UP Express at Bloor.

Bloor-Lansdowne

Situated on Bloor Street West between St. Helen's Avenue and the Barrie rail corridor, the station will feature bike parking, a plaza and landscaping at the platform level, as well as a multi-use path from the Davenport Diamond Greenway north of Bloor Street to Dundas.

The station will provide transfers to the Bloor-Danforth subway line and UP Express.

St. Clair-Old Weston

This station will be located on Union Street north of St. Clair Avenue West, between Bloor and Mount Dennis GO stations on the Kitchener GO rail corridor. St. Clair-Old Weston is currently being designed as a bus hub with easy transfers for people coming in from surrounding neighbourhoods.

The two new station buildings will provide connection points from Union Street, bike parking, as well as connections to Gunns Road and St. Clair Avenue West.

The revised SmartTrack Station Programs budget is now $1.689 billion, including $878 million from the City, $585 million from the federal government and $226 million from the provincial government.

The five new stations are projected to bring approximately 110,000 new daily riders to the rail network by 2031. Early works have already started at the future of Finch-Kennedy GO Station, with early works at King-Liberty GO Station anticipated to begin later this year.

The stations are anticipated to be in operation in 2029.