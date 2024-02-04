City
This beach becomes Toronto's largest off-leash area every winter

Growing up just up the street from Kew Beach, even without a dog yet in my life, I often found joy in witnessing the buoyant freedom of pups playing along the vast lakefront during the neighbourhood's 'off-season.'

The more than a decade old initiative to transform the local 3.5-kilometre beachfront into Toronto's largest off-leash area every winter often had me imagining being one of 'those' locals with a dog, and last spring, my family was blessed to welcome Tuli, our energetic pup, into our lives. 

kew beach toronto off leash

Although we haven't had the chance to bring him to this winter doggy haven yet this season, we eagerly look forward to the day he's fully healed from his recent surgery to join in the canine festivities and make new furry friends.

kew beach toronto off leash

Our furriest family member, Tuli, loves playing outside and will undoubtedly be a huge fan of the wide-open spaces to roam along the beach when he's able to play again.

This unique initiative traces back to 2009 when Toronto's parks and environment committee took a significant step toward relaxing dog-walking rules in the east-end beaches. 

The committee voted to recommend allowing off-leash freedom for dogs during the winter months at Kew, Balmy, and Woodbine beaches, a total area spanning roughly 15 hectares. This change permitted dogs to run off-leash south of the snow fence annually from November to March.

kew beach toronto off leashPreviously, in February of the same year, city council had voted to enforce a year-round ban on all dogs at 11 city beaches, aiming to meet the international Blue Flag standard ensuring beach safety for swimming.

This move faced opposition from many dog owners, leading to the push for off-leash privileges on all city beaches.

At the time, Toronto-Danforth City Councillor Paula Fletcher, leading the parks and environment committee, referred to the decision as a "win-win" compromise, acknowledging that The Beach neighbourhood was home to the city's highest population of licenced dogs.

kew beach toronto off leashDuring this transition, dog-owner advocacy groups emphasized the importance of maintaining cleanliness and responsible pet ownership, ensuring that people pick up after their pets to keep the beaches clean for all who enjoy them.

While this initiative creates a winter wonderland for our canine companions at Kew, Scarboro, Balmy, and Woodbine beaches, it's essential to note that all other city beaches maintain leash requirements during the winter. 

kew beach toronto off leashOff-leash rules and enforcement for irresponsible dog owners are an ongoing topic of debate in the neighbourhood, citing accidents, attacks, and endless frustration of uncollected poops.

As I look forward to introducing Tuli to this seasonal off-leash paradise, I acknowledge and appreciate that dogs and their owners can enjoy the lakefront during winter months and reinforce my dedication to being a responsible pet parent while using this shared space.

Photos by

Erin Horrocks-Pope
