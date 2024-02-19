City
Phoebe Knight
Posted 7 hours ago
suspended staircase toronto

People are obsessing over this suspended staircase hidden inside Toronto building

There's a hidden suspended staircase in a Toronto office building, and it might just be one of the city's best-kept secret art installations.

Toronto is full of hidden gems, from restaurants to parks, and, indeed, that's what makes it so special.

Every now and then, though, one such hidden gem comes along that people cannot get enough of, and that's the case with this truly dazzling art installation.

suspended staircase torontoWhile you can expect to find some cool art in the lobbies of many a Toronto office building, Suspended Stairway 1986 by Joshua Kalfa is absolutely next level.

suspended staircase torontoSpanning across the expansive atrium of 36 Toronto Street, the work of art depicts giant bronze women climbing the staircase (also bronze) suspended in air.

suspended staircase torontoKalfa, a Toronto-based artist, works with steel to create his works, often depicting animals or mundane human scenes (a man on a bench, clothes drying on a line) through his unique artistic eye.

suspended staircase torontoThe best part about ? It's totally free to go and see for yourself.

suspended staircase torontoThe installation exists peacefully in the lobby of the building, so as long as you're respectful of those working there, you can go take in the spectacle for yourself.

Photos by

Fareen Karim
