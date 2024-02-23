Someone made a parody of Doug Ford's controversial Super Bowl commercial

Many Ontario residents tuning in to watch the Super Bowl earlier this month noticed a new ad running, matching the slick production values of other big game ads. However, this one was produced by the scandal-riddled provincial government, placing the ad squarely in the crosshairs of critics.

One prominent netizen who has been a vocal critic of Doug Ford's PC government decided to re-dub the controversial "It's Happening Here" ad campaign, transforming it into a biting one-minute critique on the premier's scandals, cuts and moves toward privatization of public services.

Social media user TDotResident has become one of the premier's staunchest critics on X, and the anonymous account once again has the province talking with this latest work of political commentary.

#ONpoli



🚨🚨🚨

New Doug Ford Super Bowl ad just dropped!!! pic.twitter.com/2qdWICXdHX — TDot Resident (@TDotResident) February 23, 2024

The creator of the account tells blogTO that he first saw the ads during the Super Bowl, noting that "right away, you notice that they have a dramatic, big-budget feel — not the simple and friendly ads you would normally see from government advertising."

"But then when the ad finishes, you are left wondering, 'wait, did I pay for that?'"

He explains that he was reminded of news from December of an Auditor General report "identifying $25 million in partisan ads from the Ford Government," noting how "it just doesn't sit right, millions of our own tax dollars being spent to advertise Doug Ford."

It was only when Doug Ford defended the campaign in legislature this week as a means to promote Ontario to Americans that the social media user started asking more questions.

"The Canadian Super Bowl broadcast would never be seen by anyone in the U.S. The whole thing was just so absurd that it made me want to do a parody."

That's when he got down to business, saying he tried out "a few different text-to-speech tools to find a voice that fit the ad, and chose some background music from iMovie that gave the same vibe as the original."

"The final touch was the police siren — I felt that it just fit the overall dark production of the clip."

The resulting production was shared just after midnight on Friday, and has been viewed 20,000 times as of writing, with hundreds of likes, retweets and comments.

Right on the mark. This the Ontario that I am really living in. #FordFailedOntario — Nick Hames (@NickHames1) February 23, 2024

Dozens of commenters are applauding the parody, which touches on topics like the premier's alleged hash-dealing empire in the 1980s, accusations of backroom dealings with donors and the perceived deconstruction of Ontario's public healthcare system.

One touch appreciated by viewers was the addition of the siren sound effect, which the creator explains "tied into both the out-of-control car thefts, but also to the ongoing RCMP investigations."

It's the Doppler-effect siren at the end, for me.



☠️



Perfect. — 𝙲𝙹𝚃𝙾 🇨🇦 🏳️‍🌈 (@CJ_Toronto) February 23, 2024

Dozens of comments are universally supportive of the parody, and as of 2 p.m. on Friday, not one single social media user has rushed to the premier's defence.