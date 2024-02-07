City
Becky Robertson
Ontario woman left court and was immediately arrested again for exact same charge

A woman heading home after her day in criminal court for a drunk driving offense was pulled over by Ontario police and found to be, yet again, driving under the influence.

The unnamed 36-year-old resident was first stopped by Ontario Provincial Police on February 1 for appearing to be on her phone while behind the wheel on Highway 12 in Orillia.

But, in talking to the woman, officers quickly noticed signs of inebriation and ended up taking her in for impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

Shockingly, when they looked her up, they found that she had actually already been charged with the same crime — and had attended court for it earlier that very same day.

Authorities ended up charging the woman, who is from Collingwood, with Operation while impaired for having a blood alcohol concentration of 80 plus under Section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

Her vehicle was seized and impounded for seven days, and her licence, taken away for 90 days. She'll return to the Ontario Court of Justice for this new charge next month.

Lead photo by

Jim Reed/Shutterstock
