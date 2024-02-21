Ontario driver charged after allegedly crashing car while drunk and having sex

An Ontario driver was charged in a bizarre long weekend incident after an extreme attempt at multitasking and a poorly-timed deer on the road resulted in a single-vehicle rollover.

Peterborough County OPP responded to the scene of a crash on County Road 2 in Asphodel-Norwood Township on Sunday at around 9 p.m. Police received a call about a severe crash where a vehicle had rolled over in a ditch off the side of the road.

The crash was so severe that it warranted a response from local emergency services and even an ORNGE Air ambulance, which transported both the driver and passenger to hospital with injuries.

However, it's the explanation behind the crash that has people talking.

In the end, nobody got off pic.twitter.com/NR4BxKwZRc — Smitty (@Smitty276097167) February 20, 2024

Police say that the driver — a novice who was allegedly tested with a blood alcohol level above zero — and the passenger were "attempting" to have sex in the moving vehicle, then swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway, crashing into a tree and rolling the car into a ditch.

Even reports of injuries didn't keep commenters from cracking jokes on the nature of the crash.

Hard to tell who was on top during a vehicle rollover.



Sounds like a very sticky situation to be in.



Since they were driving, its safe to assume they came and went at the same time.



Okay... enough already! — Mr. Fatwa (@FatCrypt) February 20, 2024

Police have not released the name of the 20-year-old driver, but noted that officers detected the odour of alcohol during conversation.

The unnamed driver was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle for the alleged sexual shenanigans, along with a novice driver with blood alcohol level above zero charge.

The accused will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Peterborough to face these charges.