Students in shock after Ontario college president calls another college president a 'whore'

As Canada's international student crisis remains top of mind, two Ontario college presidents recently got wrapped up in a heated dispute about the issue, leading one to call the other a "whore."

Tensions flared on Tuesday during a public event, as Conestoga College president John Tibbits and University of Waterloo economist Larry Smith spoke out against allegations of the school being a "bad actor" — amid the federal government's plan to crack down on private colleges exploiting international students.

On a recent podcast episode of "Inside the Village," Sault College president David Orazietti specifically accused Conestoga of being one of these "bad actors," noting that the number of international students at the college has increased by 32,000.

"In the last year, 20,000-plus students? How do you take 20,000 students into your community and have housing for them and services and everything that they need without creating chaos? You can take a look at any sort of online discussion sites, where in that community people are really, really upset," Orazietti said.

"This is a matter of public record. All of my colleagues know who has been causing problems in the sector, and to hear comments from Conestoga like 'the problem has been the private sector' is really kind of laughable. It's been really irresponsible."

The comments didn't sit well with Tibbits, who fired back saying, "Like Orazietti, why are his goddamn students in Toronto? Why not up there? Talk about a whore, I mean, he's taking a percentage of the profits of an operation."

Tibbits pointed out Sault College's partnership with triOS, which helps deliver its programs to roughly 2,800 students in the GTA, outside of its main campus in Sault Ste. Marie.

"I can't stand the guy by the way," he told CambridgeToday​​​​​​.

"We've hired 500 full-time people in the last three years and this won't make the front page. Meanwhile, you get some MP meet somebody at a food bank and they're all starving, they're dying, who knows what's going on, but it's BS a lot of it," Tibbits continued.

"This guy has been on the job eight bloody months up there and he's offering project management in a couple of programs like that in Toronto and he's offering no services."

At the same public event, Smith highlighted a report that claims that Conestoga College is the largest service provider in the region, noting that misinformation about the school has unfairly given it a negative reputation.

"I'm not into public relations, I will not alter a single fact, for any version of marketing. And there was no need to do so. This story is rock solid. Don't believe it, read the technical notes," Smith said.

Over the past few months, the college has been criticized for the number of international students it admits versus the residential units that are up for grabs around its campuses.

"Why are they all applying here? Why are they applying if there was no place to live?" Tibbits fired back.

"Some of them live like that because they don't want to pay more than $400. The problem is you get someone who goes and talks to an international student, and he said, I had a tough time finding a house, but the truth of the matter is not one international student could not find housing. Not one."​​​​​​

In response to Tibbit's comments, Orazietti recently issued a written statement to SooToday through a Sault College spokesperson.

"I am shocked that a public college president, with whom I have never had a conversation, would resort to lashing out with personal attacks and blatant misinformation. I will not engage in this type of behaviour," Orazietti said.

"What I will speak to is the facts. We stand behind our partnership and the high-quality education, supports and services offered by our partner. Sault College is in full compliance with all Ministry Binding Policy Directives related to our public-private partnership," he continued.

"It is a shared belief that for any college to bring in over 30,000 international students in a short period of time and expect enough housing and jobs in their community is irresponsible."