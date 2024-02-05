Manulife reverses exclusive Loblaw deal after heated backlash

Manulife Financial Corp. has announced that patients requiring specialty drugs will be able to fill their prescriptions at any pharmacy, after facing an onslaught of heated backlash as a result of signing an exclusive arrangement with with Loblaw Cos. Ltd.

In an announcement to business owners, plan sponsors, and administrators on January 17, the Canadian insurance provider revealed that the Manulife Specialty Program would be "primarily delivered" through Loblaw pharmacies, including Shoppers Drug Mart.

Good!

What a despicable idea that was. — Ron Holmes (@RonBHolmes2nd) February 5, 2024

"We feel the relationship with Shoppers Drug Mart/Loblaw Companies is the right next step in the ongoing evolution of Manulife's Specialty Drug Care, a program that is even more important as Canadians deal with ever-increasing complexities and costs associated with the medications they use," the announcement read, prompting heavy backlash.

Many Canadians quickly took to social media to air their grievances against Loblaw as well as accuse the companies of being "anti-competitive" and essentially destroying smaller pharmacies with the arrangement.

Awe...Loblaws hurting in the pharmaceutical industry. Too bad — Lis Mae MacKinnon 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@lmn071966) February 5, 2024

Prior to the deal, two providers delivered Manulife's Specialty Drug Care program, namely Bayshore Healthcare and Shoppers Drug Mart Inc./Loblaw Companies Ltd.

"Our mission is: 'Decisions Made Easier. Lives Made Better.' To fulfill that, we have listened to and are addressing the concerns we have heard over the past week," said Naveed Irshad, President and CEO of Manulife Canada in response to the criticism.

For once, a major company does the right thing! — Jess (@jessskoog) February 5, 2024

Irshad said the company is implementing the change "swiftly," with Canadians who take specialty medications to treat serious, chronic, and life-threatening conditions being able to fill their prescriptions at any pharmacy of their choice.

The people have spoken. The people have won. Need more of this to get the job done. 👏👏👏 — Sharon Foster Cher 67 (@SharonFoster53) February 5, 2024

Manulife's program affects roughly 260 medications meant to treat complex or chronic conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's, multiple sclerosis, pulmonary arterial hypertension, cancer, osteoporosis, and hepatitis C.

The insurance provider says it will be providing updates on the program on its website. In the meantime, members enrolled in the company's SDC program can continue to receive their medications via Bayshore-affiliated pharmacies or at Shoppers/Loblaws.