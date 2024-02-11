How to save on building supplies for home renovations in Toronto

Homeowners in Toronto know how quickly the cost of renovations can add up. Saving on building supplies can make a difference through the renovation process.

Here is a list of alternative shops across Toronto that sell building supplies at a wholesale rate.

Genral renovation materials

According to contractors and customer reviews, Tesco Building Supplies can beat any price. Located at 3115 Kennedy Road, renovators can expect to find materials for various types of jobs including window installation, flooring, tiling, bathroom fixtures, and electrical.

For example, Tesco sells a spool of your average gauge wire for $30 less than the price at a big box retailer like Home Depot.

Cosmaroma Home Renovation Supplies is another wholesaler with supplies for every type of project. Customers can shop in-store at 4327 Steeles Avenue West, or they can order from their site and have products delivered to them.

Cosmaroma sells products at competitive prices without compromising on quality. They sell tools for builders along with mortars, flooring materials, bathroom fixtures, electrical products and light fixtures, adhesives and sealants.

They also offer installation services for all of their flooring, trim, and stair products.

Flooring Supplies

Dragona Flooring at 12 Progress Avenue in Scarborough sells flooring for different preferences, including hardwood flooring, engineered hardwood, vinyl, laminate, and carpet. The company also sells porcelain and ceramic tiles, floor tiles, tiles for backsplash, mosaics, and natural stone.

The company's site provides a limited view of product availabilities. It's recommended that customers call ahead at the numbers provided on their site to learn what's in store.

In addition to different types of flooring, Prosol offers a full range of installation supplies, tools and accessories, and floor care products.

Prosol also offers shower supplies, everything you'd need to install a self-heated flooring system, and free training for their clients on proper installation and solutions.

You can find Prosol at 1410 Warden Avenue in Scarborough.

Paints

Benjamin Moore sells superior quality paints compared to those sold at larger retailers. Surprisingly, they also sell their paints at better prices!

Their site offers information for professional painters as well as information on trends and paint ideas.

Use their store locator to find a shop closest to you.

Sherwin Williams is another boutique paint shop offering quality products for wholesale prices. You can shop online through their website, order free colour chips, and explore their list of colour categories for different rooms through their website.

Find a Sherwin Williams close to you by using their store locator.

Plumbing

Wolesley Plumbing & HVAC is located at 210 Rexdale Blvd in Etobicoke, Ont. Wolesley offers a variety of plumbing and HVAC materials at wholesale prices.

Next Plumbing & Hydronics is a wholesaler with a couple of warehouses located in the city, including 17 Polson Street in downtown Toronto, and 82 North Queen Street in Etobicoke.

They boast of having over 20,000 products for large industrial projects and smaller home renovations. Customers can browse products online and order through their site.

Electrical

O'Neil Electric Supply sells a range of products for all electrical projects, including lighting, wiring and cabling, power back-up and protective systems, heating and ventilation, and software data and technology.

This company also offers a range of services to support you during your renovation, including product specialists, technical support, tool rentals, product training, and same day or next day delivery across the GTA and Southwestern Ontario.