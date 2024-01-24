Video shows scary aftermath of train smashing into truck just outside Toronto

A video showing the aftermath of what could have been a disastrous and fatal crash is reminding drivers in and around Toronto to be especially careful on the roads amid this slippery weather.

The short clip shared across social media Wednesday shows a transport truck stopped right at the edge of a set of railroad tracks just north of Toronto, the front end of it shockingly missing.

Police and other personnel can be seen standing next to the smashed remains of the tractor part of the tractor-trailer, which appears to have been cut clean off just inches from the cab where the driver was sitting.

York Regional Police tell blogTO that the incident took place around lunchtime on January 23 in the area of Keele Street and Langstaff Road in Vaughan.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported, and while the road was closed down as a result of the crash, it was reopened shortly after.

A spokesperson for Metrolinx also confirmed the accident, telling blogTO that "a transport truck was in the rail crossing and came into contact with a GO Train travelling on the Barrie Line."

"This resulted in minor service impacts yesterday with no passenger injuries," they continued.

"Once the crossing was cleared by our safety partners and trains could safely proceed, regular afternoon service resumed."

Netizens are, naturally, criticizing the semi truck driver in this case, commenting things like "if only they had some kind of warning like a barrier that goes down or something" and saying "you have to be stupid" to make such a mistake given the flashing red lights and crossing gates.

Others noted the problems at this juncture in particular, with people who pass the area daily saying they have "been waiting for this to happen for 30 years" and that "the amount of people who stop on the tracks here amazes me."

With hazardous conditions, including freezing rain and ice buildup in the cards for parts of southern Ontario Wednesday evening into Thursday, drivers should be especially careful on the roads this week — especially around train tracks.