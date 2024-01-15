City
Becky Robertson
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto cold

Toronto enters week of temps feeling like -20s and the complaints have already begun

It appears that residents of Toronto may have gotten a little too comfortable with the city's remarkably warm weather over the last few months, as the first frigid temperatures of the season are not going over well with people.

Even if the snow from this weekend's storm has all but melted away, the chill it brought has settled in, with temperatures feeling deep into the negative double digits in the downtown core after a sustained stretch of much more temperate conditions.

And even if we should be used to this kind of winter weather, people are not handling the sudden dip in mercury well.

As of around 9 a.m. Monday, Toronto is - 13 C (feeling more like a brutal - 21 C) and expected to warm up to only - 9 C — a figure it will hardly get above at all this week amid some bursts of snow and continued sub-zero temps that will feel far, far worse than they measure on a thermometer with the wind.

Of course, while the unseasonably warm, grey weather has been great cause for concern this far into the year (and thus, a source of complaints), this quite seasonable deep freeze is not being welcomed either, despite the fact that we were waiting on it for quite some time.

The city smashed multiple warm weather records in both autumn and winter, with the balmy atmosphere delaying fall colours as well as the city's usual winter activities.

But now that it's finally cold enough for rinks to stay frozen and ski hills to stay snowy, citizens are still having a problem.

With the frosty air set to last all week, we can expect the public to be grumbling about it from under their scarves and hats for the next few days.

But, at least there's finally some sun, as difficult as it may be to enjoy right now.

Lead photo by

Daniel Novykov/Unsplash
