Here's how a Toronto subway station will be built into a bridge

Building a brand-new subway line onto an existing train corridor is no simple task, requiring the reconstruction of an entire network of bridges — a few of which will integrate elevated train stations.

The 15.6-kilometre Ontario Line that will link the Ontario Science Centre and Exhibition Place by 2031 includes a stretch of track running along an existing Metrolinx-owned rail corridor serving GO and VIA trains.

To accommodate the new line without messing up your already-questionable commute, Metrolinx is expanding the section known as the Lakeshore East Joint Corridor by adding two new sets of track and, in a few locations, reconstructing entire rail bridges.

Work has already commenced on a series of new rail bridges at Eastern Avenue, Queen Street, Dundas Street and Logan Avenue.

The Queen Street bridge, mid-way between Broadview and Carlaw, is not only being expanded to support new tracks, but also the Ontario Line's elevated Riverside-Leslieville Station.

With construction already underway, Metrolinx recently published a video outlining the phased process of demolition, replacement and expansion that will support this future rapid transit station.

🌉 You’ve seen teams on site, but now you can get an idea of what they’re working towards.



Learn more about the different stages of work on the Queen St. E. rail bridge in Riverside and how we’re keeping GO trains running during construction: https://t.co/GUwVP2ulUi@Metrolinx pic.twitter.com/vQFKDENEzc — Ontario Line (@OntarioLine) January 15, 2024

The video explains how crews began the process by slightly realigning tracks, allowing Metrolinx to maintain uninterrupted service on the active GO Transit corridor that currently operates on this bridge throughout construction.

Next, phased demolition of the bridge began with the eastern half of the structure and the construction of the replacement bridge, which will include three new sets of tracks serving GO trains. New retaining and noise walls will then follow along the eastern side of the rail corridor.

Demolition of the western side of the bridge will only begin once the new bridge is operational. Metrolinx expects construction of the western half of the bridge replacement and the conjoined Riverside-Leslieville Station to begin shortly after demolition concludes.

Despite all the effort being taken to avoid disruption of transit service, locals have fought the station every step of the way due to the planned disruption of an adjacent public space.

In 2021, groups even held a mock funeral for their beloved park and recreation centre, which will be nominally affected by the new transit route's construction.