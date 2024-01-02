People are up in arms over 'aggressive' running clubs taking over Toronto streets

If you've ever been intimidated, brushed past or fully bowled over by a runner in Toronto, you're not alone, as complaints about some of the city's running clubs and their lack of social etiquette have been swirling online in recent days.

Deeming one such group "the scariest f***ing gang in Toronto," one resident took to TikTok to bemoan her experiences as a pedestrian struggling to get by dozens-strong mobs partaking in organized runs.

"Over 50 f***ing people are running towards us, half of them are on the sidewalk, half of them are on the f***ing the road, there's nowhere for us to go," user @zulllfff said of just one of her literal run-ins with these groups, which she calls bullies.

"They're running at us, shouldering us, bodying us, yelling at us."

It seems to be a familiar experience for many locals based on the comments on the post, which has now been viewed nearly three million times in two weeks, sparking plenty of conversation in the process.

Many are sharing in the outrage, saying the troupes "run 5-8 people wide" on sidewalks, block traffic, "act like they own the road" and often don't even stop for animals.

One person chimed in to say that they once saw a pigeon "barely escape the stampede" of a gaggle of runners, while multiple others said their dogs were near-trampled while on walks, one of them a puppy that was just four months old.

Some claim to have been shoved and threatened by runners in these situations, or just not considered at all as a barrage of sometimes hundreds rapidly approached in a public space.

Some even said they've had to deal with rudeness from the T.O. running lot indoors, with one attesting she encountered them some during her time as a server at a local restaurant.

"They come in, get pitchers of water, ask for 20 separate checks and tip like crap! They'd tip 10 per cent or less. Push like eight tables together, stay two hours and want 20 cheques... Super high maintenance," they wrote.

Yet another citizen made her own video to share how she witnessed a running group emerge from inside the Eaton Centre "like a herd of buffaloes," yelling for passersby to get out of the way all the while.

"These people have been taking advantage of us pedestrians and Torontonians... they run in the most public, most populated areas of Toronto. You couldn't just go run in the suburbs? No, you want to run in the middle of Dundas Square?" she griped.

"Why did these people just yell at me for no reason for walking and living my jolly old life? ...If you're a part of this running club, have some decency and run in the corner. Run somewhere else and stop terrorizing the streets of Toronto."

All of the discourse has also prompted a video response from at least one member of such a club, who retaliated by sharing clips of people joyfully running in Christmas getups to the platform as "an exposé of Toronto's most dangerous gang," mocking the original post.

Yet, in the comments on @zulllfff's video, a few members of the Toronto running community and people that know them have acknowledged the issues she's identifying.

"I'm a run club leader and im sorry about this. It's a certain run club but we are all guilty of this. We are trying to work on this," the leader of Body Improvement Club responded.

"My late husband was a runner and I have to say he was very arrogant about it. He believed he had the right of way ON THE ROAD! We had many arguments about his attitude while running," another community member added.

Though the Toronto Running Club was identified by name in the first now-viral grievance, the organization says that they have always prioritized being mindful of others around them during their outings, and that it's actually the response they've received since the post that has been aggressive.

"We received a number of accusatory and aggressive messages to our Instagram account, but we knew our group had nothing to do with the complaints," a representative told blogTO.

"We have been around for 30 years running around the north Toronto community. We have always been responsible respectful of our community, and even have a dog, Simba, who runs with us most Wednesday nights."

Others have identified the Toronto arm of the global Midnight Runners as the potential culprits, but blogTO did not receive a response from them in time for publication.

Posts from the Midnight Runners Instagram do state that they "take over the streets of Toronto every Tuesday" with multi-kilometre runs through the downtown core.