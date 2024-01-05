Controversial Tesla Cybertruck debuts in Ontario by driving through Toronto mall

Tesla's controversial Cybertruck has officially landed in Toronto, following weeks of rumours that the futuristic vehicle was due to go on display at one of the company's stores in the city.

Plenty of Ontario residents managed to spot the vehicle as it was transported to Yorkdale Shopping Centre, with multiple sightings reported on Highway 402 between Sarnia and London as well as Highway 401.

The ultramodern vehicle reportedly arrived at the mall on Thursday night, with a massive security detail meticulously following the truck's every move as it rolled toward the Tesla store.

On Friday morning, a crowd of Tesla fans and automobile fanatics formed a lineup outside of the store in hopes of catching a glimpse of the Cybertruck.

The battery electric full-size pickup truck was originally introduced as a concept vehicle by Tesla in November 2019, which showed off the vehicle's eccentric angular design and stainless steel exoskeleton.

The Cybertruck's design has been the source of safety concerns for some experts, who alleged that the pickup truck's stiff exterior could potentially hurt pedestrians and cyclists, or damage other vehicles on the road.

However, Tesla CEO Elon Musk stated that he was "highly confident" that the truck's structure would absorb an impact during a crash, and that the futuristic vehicle would be safer than other trucks on the market.

As of December 2023, the company has confirmed that the vehicle will be exclusively available in North America, with models starting at USD$60,990.

The arrival of the Cybertruck in Toronto comes just a few hours before another incident involving a Tesla vehicle dominated headlines. Just after midnight on Friday, five people were hospitalized after a Tesla crashed into a North York townhouse.

The incident occurred at a complex just south of Sheppard Avenue at Highway 404 when the vehicle crashed into a three-storey building. Three of the individuals injured were inside the Tesla when it crashed, while two others were inside the building.

One individual sustained moderate injuries, while four sustained minor injuries. It's unclear at this time what caused the Tesla to drive into the townhouse.