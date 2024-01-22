City
stanley cup ttc toronto

TTC passengers just shared a subway ride with the actual Stanley Cup

TTC passengers got a surprise encounter with one of the greatest trophies in the world of sports on their Monday morning commute when the Stanley Cup rode the subway to help promote the upcoming 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto.

With the legendary cup in tow, Toronto Maple Leafs legend Tomas Kaberle — joined by local politicians — wowed commuters on a very atypical Monday morning grind as the NHL alum escorted the iconic trophy to Union Station via the Line 1 subway.

Philip Pritchard, the white-gloved keeper of the Stanley Cup employed by the Hockey Hall of Fame, shared a photo of the cup that champions famously eat and drink out of making contact with a TTC seat of questionable cleanliness.

Kaberle boarded a Rogers-branded TTC subway train at Davisville and rode southbound ten stops to Union, where a red carpet was laid out for the retired Czech hockey player.

Upon arrival at Union Station, the 45-year-old Kaberle — who played twelve seasons for the Leafs — posed for cameras with the Cup, mere feet from the Scotiabank Arena, where he lifted the trophy a grand total of zero times.

Kaberle later won a cup in 2011 with the Boston Bruins.

"Having the Stanley Cup ride the subway to Union Station today was all about the fans and their countless journeys throughout the years, relying on the TTC to get them safely to and from thrilling events in our sports loving city," said Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow.

"As the proud host city for the 2024 NHL All-Star Game, Toronto wanted to make a grand entrance, and we certainly did that with one of sport’s most iconic trophies riding the TTC."

The 2024 All-Star Star Weekend Game will take place on February 3, 2024 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Lead photo by

@keeperofthecup/@NHLAlumni
