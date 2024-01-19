Ontario hospital puts up confusing sign warning of 'no poinsettias' policy

The holiday season is officially behind us, and while many across Ontario are throwing out wilting poinsettias, one hospital in the province is warning people to keep the distinctive red-leaved plants away.

Or, maybe they aren't — as a misplaced comma really bungles the message.

Physician John Neary shared a photo on X (formerly Twitter) showing a rather confusing sign posted at the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC), warning staff and patients with a grammatically painful "no, poinsettias."

One commenter noted that the out-of-place comma (which hilariously changes the meaning of the sign) isn't the only error in the sign, noting a missing comma from the 'thank you' message at the bottom of the page.

Another commenter wonders why the hospital is clamping down on a decorative plant.

The misplaced comma aside, there's actually a very good reason this makeshift sign was posted.

An LHSC representative tells blogTO, that "While there is no hospital-wide policy regarding poinsettias, there are people with allergies to the plants."

"It is a latex-producing plant that can affect those with latex allergies or sensitivities. So much like you may see a sign on an office door that says, 'no scents,' this sign most likely indicates that someone who works in the area has an allergy or sensitivity to latex."

Latex allergies only affect about one to six per cent of the general population, but the condition is much more common among healthcare workers.

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration found that eight to 12 per cent of healthcare workers in that country are latex sensitive, making latex-producing plants especially problematic in hospital settings.