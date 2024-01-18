Feds 'assessing' a cap on international students coming to Canada

While the federal government hasn't officially announced a cap on international students coming to Canada, the possibility is being "assessed."

In an email statement, Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) acknowledged that it is reviewing the International Student Program and "looking into a number of options."

"At this time, IRCC has not established caps for study permits, but as the Minister has noted, a cap is an option being assessed," said the IRCC, referring to comments made by Immigration Minister Marc Miller on Monday.

Miller acknowledged that the current system for international students in Canada has "gotten out of control."

His comments come as the number of people coming to study in Canada has surged, climbing to around 900,000 last year and impacting a housing shortage that's driven rents up by 22 per cent over the past two years.

CBC also reported this week that the federal government is exploring the decision based on provinces that accept more international students than what their housing supply can take on, according to information from a senior government source.

The source specifically mentioned BC, Nova Scotia, and Ontario as provinces where the limits could be implemented.

The IRCC did not confirm this information in its response.

There have been rumblings on the federal level about possible limits to international students being permitted into Canada due to the strains on the country's housing supply.

In December, Minister Miller announced new measures for international students looking to study in Canada, doubling their cost-of-living financial requirements from $10,000 to $20,645 for a single applicant.

During that announcement, Miller said it would "be a mistake" to invite international students to Canada "with no support, including [no way] to put a roof over their heads."

Miller added that before September 2024, the federal government is prepared to take further measures, including "significantly limiting visas" to ensure that designated learning institutions provide the necessary support for students' academic experience.

The IRCC noted that it is aware of the challenges related to housing supply in the country and is examining strategies that "support Canada's continued need for immigration while also addressing our current housing situation."