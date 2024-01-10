Video captures deer sprinting along a Toronto street at full speed

Despite being Canada's biggest city, Toronto's connections to nature are never far away, all thanks to the plethora of parks, green spaces, and ravines that provide ideal habitats for many animals.

Encounters with wildlife occur on an everyday basis, especially when it comes to skunks, raccoons, squirrels, rabbits, and sometimes even foxes, although sightings of one shy animal are typically less common.

Known for their stoic behaviour and tendency to hide in dense vegetation away from predators, one deer recently broke all stereotypes when it was seen boldly dashing along a Toronto street past a TTC bus stop.

The video, which was reportedly filmed in the Rexdale area, is a pocket of the city where deer have been spotted in increasing numbers over the years, all thanks to the neighbourhood's intricate ravine system.

Other folks in the comments section reported spotting deer on Sheppard Avenue West near Keele Street, Kipling Avenue and Finch Avenue West, as well as near the Don Valley Parkway.

Ontario has an estimated deer population of 400,000, and despite their significant presence in Toronto, the City's wildlife advice page doesn't even have a section dedicated to dealing with the animals, as deer tend to be wary of humans.

However, similar to any other urban wildlife, deer have been spotted in peculiar places all over the city, including the tracks at Union Station, a No Frills parking lot, Lake Ontario, and even playgrounds.

Although they may look harmless from afar, these majestic creatures are still best admired from a safe distance, as any wild animal can bite, scratch, or potentially transmit diseases to humans and pets.