Doe-eyed deer are being spotted in random places all over Toronto

It may be the biggest city in Canada, but Toronto's connections to nature are never far away, and some residents have been getting first-hand encounters with the majestic wildlife that often hides right under our noses.

I've been walking the dog after 10 pm. I really like the smell of the cool evening air, and the quiet ambiance of a mostly slumbering city. Plus, in the last week alone, I've seen raccoons, coyotes, skunks, rabbits, foxes, and deer—all in the heart of north Toronto. 🦊 🦝 🦨 🐇🦌 — Dr. Jarret Ruminski 🎃 🪦 (@TheDevilHistory) November 9, 2021

A network of ravines carving through the city act as highways for wildlife, creating the potential for up-close encounters with the type of animals you'd associate more with Canada's untamed hinterland than the parks, nature trails, and even side streets of an urban metropolis.

Some of these experiences can be ripped straight out of your nightmares, like the regular coyote attacks and sightings that keep pet owners and parents with small children on alert. Other urban run-ins with wildlife present less of a threat, like reports of chance encounters with deer that have been popping up in recent weeks.

A deer gets guided to shore by a boat in Scarborough - 📹 Marilyn Louis #Toronto #Scarborough #Deer pic.twitter.com/uFDMeqVTOQ — blogTO (@blogTO) October 19, 2021

White-Tailed Deer are everywhere in Toronto. You can even find them roaming No Frills parking lots and out for a swim in the lake.

Oh, deer! Someone in Toronto had an unexpected wildlife encounter outside a No Frills grocery store this weekend - 📹 Dax Martin #Toronto #Deer #NoFrills pic.twitter.com/ohQl7V1npc — blogTO (@blogTO) October 25, 2021

But you're most likely to find doe-eyed deer dillydallying through places linked to the city's ravine network, mostly parks, trails, and quiet tree-lined streets with lush backyards. The Don Valley is a hotspot for deer sightings, particularly in the autumn months.

Perk of waking up early. Family of deer working around neighborhood of Toronto. If I didn’t believe it. Deer still live in city. pic.twitter.com/rybJ3rpaYc — Isabella Song (@littlekitsune85) November 7, 2021

You might even see them dashing across your front lawn.

While wildlife experts would caution against this, someone in Scarborough got extra close to a deer chomping down on some grass last week.

Nature in the city. I got really close to some Wild deer Thursday. #Scarborough #Toronto pic.twitter.com/nes2wmxzXI — NT (@1998967) November 5, 2021

The deer appears to acknowledge the camera before diving in for some more free-range chow, seeming unperturbed by the presence of people.

#WildlifeWednesdays: deer family! Officer Tonya was attending a call when she came across this lovely family of deer in an east end park. It’s amazing to discover the beauty of Toronto’s wildlife, living in the second world within our city, but remember, observe from a distance. pic.twitter.com/gBmGugnKrm — TO Animal Services (@TOAnimalService) October 3, 2019

Toronto Animal Services regularly warns the public that, while these animals are beautiful to look at, they're still wild by nature, and it's best to observe them from a safe distance.