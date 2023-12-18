City
Jack Landau
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
scarborough rt line 3 detroit

Toronto's scrapped Line 3 Scarborough RT could get new lease on life in the U.S.

The Line 3 Scarborough RT met an untimely end this past summer when a derailment took the route out of service months ahead of its planned permanent closure.

And though the line may never run again, its trains very well could, according to a new report from south of the border that signals a possible second lease on life for the RT's trains.

Line 3 was initially planned to shut down service this past November, though a July 24 derailment incident near Ellesmere Station halted service on the line as the TTC conducted an investigation that ultimately shuttered the line for good.

Almost five months after that fateful day, a potential new life for the RT's disused trains was discussed during a meeting of the Detroit Transportation Corporation's (DTC) board of directors.

The Detroit People Mover's 4.73-kilometre circuit around the city's downtown uses the same Intermediate Capacity Transit System technology as the Scarborough RT.

The system currently uses identical trains as the RT, produced by former Ontario Crown corporation, the Urban Transportation Development Corporation, which was later sold by the province to Bombardier and marketed to other cities around the world, like Detroit.

Bombardier has since sold off its train-manufacturing branch to Alstom, which no longer produces these trains. If Detroit wanted to purchase new vehicles for its People Mover, it would be facing a costly order for custom one-off trains.

The TTC reportedly reached out to Detroit officials, inviting the city to acquire surplus equipment from Line 3 due to its compatibility with the People Mover.

At the December 12 DTC meeting, the board was requested to enter into an agreement to purchase as much of TTC's materials as possible and authorize the purchase of up to $1 million in surplus parts for the system, with an aim to replace its 12 current rail cars with the disused Scarborough RT trains.

Detroit would fork over $6 million for the trains, with an additional $1 million in shipping costs, compared with investing a projected $2 to $4 million per vehicle to bring Detroit's People Mover trains up to the condition of retired Line 3 trains.

Lead photo by

Wirestock Creators/Shutterstock
