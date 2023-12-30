10 TikTok videos that went totally viral in Toronto this year
Toronto TikToks that went viral in 2023 run the gambit from silly memes to videos documenting some of the harsh truths of the city, like Toronto accents to overpriced tuna, these videos have sparked their fair share of controversy.
Here are some Toronto TikToks that went totally viral this year.
Toronto resident Plushh had everyone talking about Toronto (and, talking like they're from Toronto) when this clip from the Seeking Success Podcast blew up in the fall. The business is definitely true.
@theofficialplushh neva dat @Seeking Success Podcast #fyp #torontogirl #plushh #torontoslang ♬ original sound - 💙 Plushh 💙
This TikTok user made waves in the city when he posted a video comparing the chicken thighs he purchased at Loblaw's for $13 to the exact same product purchased in the U.S.A for $3.
@trash_pandaaaaa Doing Groceries in Canada has become a luxury. This is completely unacceptable, they are FLEECING us. #loblaws #metro #sobeys #groceriesonabudget #groceriesincanada #canada #canadagroceries #shrinkflation #inflation #cpi #consumerpriceindex #foodcrisis #torontogroceries #torontotiktok ♬ Succession Main Theme (From "" Succession"") - Geek Music
Or, as Toronto residents call it, an average Tuesday. Will Young and Jessie Wynter had the sympathy of the entire city when they uploaded this video explaining that they simply wanted to try Tim Hortons, but instead ended up getting yelled at by a random guy.
@farmerwill_
We are trying different things in Toronto, and ofc we had to try out Tim Hortons and loved it. Any other places let us know!♬ original sound - Farmer Will
You had to know there would be at least one blogTO TikTok on this list. The NBA superstar proved to us once and for all that, despite being from Ohio, he's a Toronto man at heart when he hosted a Carnival party at Lavelle.
@blogto Replying to @James NBA superstar LeBron James is hosting ‘Summer Breeze’ at Lavelle tonight to kick off the start of Carnival weekend in the city! #toronto #ontario #tiktoktoronto #lebronjames #lebron #lbj #caribana #caribanatoronto #caribana2023 #lebronjames23 #caribanaweekend #torontoontario #torontotiktok #basketball #nba #yyz #fyp - 📹 @Briana ♬ original sound - blogTO
Sigh... just another Summer day in the city. This clip shows hoards of people running away from ominous explosions off camera. Given the city's history of reckless behaviour around Victoria Day fireworks, I'd be running too.
@bhabuk_exists Happy Victoria Day BTW🍁 #fyp #xyzbca #nepaleseincanada🇨🇦 #tiktoknepal #toronto #nepalitiktok #canada #victoriaday #rockets #gunshot ♬ original sound - Bhabuk 🚩
Toronto woman Charlotte Rose went viral early in the year putting out an open call to the good people of TikTok to see if she could borrow a specific dress if anyone had it and, in true Toronto community fashion, someone did end up lending it to her in the end!
@second.life.studio Very curious to see if this works 😂 #fashionrental #palomawool #sustainablefashion #rewearthat #borrowclothes #lovedclotheslast #reuse #rentclothes #rentclothing #clothesswap #torontofashionista #torontolife #greenscreen ♬ original sound - Charlotte Rose
Toronto resident Sophie Bokelmann sparked a city-wide witch hunt for the restaurant responsible for serving her a $25 dish that was described as "similar to tuna tartare," but was, in fact, canned tuna (served still in the can) with a side of potato chips.
@sophiebokelmann
I am shaken 😂♬ original sound - Sophie Bokelmann
Following international discourse about the armies of bed bugs taking over Paris Fashion Week, some Toronto residents were horrified to discover that Paris wasn't the only city with a transit system covered in creepy crawlies.
@nuocmamiiiii sending this to my manager when he asks why i cant come into the office 🫶🏼 #toronto #ttc #bedbugs ♬ original sound - L
Videos went viral all across the province, but specifically in Toronto, showing massive lineups for job fairs, higlighting the disappointing reality of the job market in the city.
@aryana__najafi #viral #trending #foryou #foryoupage #fyp #toronto #canada #job ♬ After Hours - The Weeknd
This prankster went viral for the wrong reasons when a video of him crashing a class at York University made him the subject of relentless trolling online.
@cityboyjj York’s Not A Real Place😭 #foryou #fypシ #toronto #yorku #yorkuniversity #xyzbca #prank #viralvideo ♬ original sound - JJ🧛🏾★
