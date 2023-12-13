Toronto porch pirate steals diaper full of poop in disgusting dose of karma

With more and more people shopping online ahead of the holidays, so-called "porch pirates" are out regularly patrolling Toronto streets in hopes of snagging free gifts.

However, a porch pirate in one Toronto neighbourhood was recently served a gross dose of karma after unwittingly stealing a diaper full of poop. In two separate posts to a local community Facebook group, one resident shared videos showing the porch pirate stealing the stinky packages.

"My wife asked me to take out our daughter's dirty diaper. I put it in a bag and threw it on our porch to take out later. Before I got to it, this fine gentleman took it. Anyone know him? I want to thank him for doing my job," the resident wrote.

The original poster, who wished to remain anonymous, told blogTO that they tend to leave diapers outside to reduce the smell of poop inside, and it wasn't necessarily their intention to "bait" the porch pirates.

"We get hit a few times throughout the year, exact number depends on how much my wife orders and whether or not we are home to grab the packages immediately," they told blogTO.

"As usual, it occurs more often during the Christmas season as the porch pirates know more packages are being delivered."

Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like the stinky packages have actually contributed to a reduction in thefts from the home, as the resident noted that porch pirates tend to go "up and down streets grabbing any package they see."

Despite this, plenty of folks in the comments section were thrilled to see at least one porch pirate in the city get their well-deserved karma.

"I think we all should start putting soiled diapers/dog poop/cat poop etc. in our saved mailer bags and boxes. I mean this is the busiest time of the year for porch pirates," one person wrote. "Give them some real sh*t to steal."​