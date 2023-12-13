Here are the things about Toronto that 'shocked' this Ottawa resident

From public transportation woes to soaring rent prices and constant construction, it's no wonder why many people living in Toronto have slowly become desensitized to the city's appeal and charm.

Still, with 27 million annual visitors, Toronto remains the top-visited Canadian city by tourists from all around the globe, who regularly flock here to soak in the city's dazzling attractions and indulge in the diverse culinary scene.

One Ottawa resident with a fresh set of eyes recently visited Toronto, and detailed their experience in a thread that has since gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting many aspects of the city that are often overlooked and underappreciated.

Derrick Simpson, who runs the Ottawa Urbanism Book Club and is the Transportation Chair of the Centretown Community Association, recently paid a visit to Toronto in November.

Last month in Toronto, I was shocked by how dense and well designed it was.



Coming from Ottawa, there’s so much smaller cities can learn from Toronto.



Coming from Ottawa, Simpson noted that there are several qualities and features other Canadian cities could learn from Toronto.

"Of course, it wasn't perfect, but coming from Ottawa there's so many ideas and small things I'd like us to implement in Ottawa. I wasn't there long so wish I had more time to see areas further away from downtown," he told blogTO.

Toronto is amazingly walkable.



Lots of beautiful storefronts and interesting businesses that make walking much more enjoyable.



Simpson began by highlighting Toronto's walkability, whether that was navigating busy or small side streets, or accessing major parts of the downtown core from connection points like Union Station.

Simpson also pointed out the number of mixed-use buildings in the city, drawing attention to the fact that featuring retail businesses at the base of residential buildings not only supports the local economy, but also makes walking distances shorter.

Toronto had lots of nice restaurant patios.



The city's mesmerizing storefront and restaurant patios were also highlighted in the thread, which have helped earn Toronto's international reputation as a culinary hot spot.

It explains why many popular American food chains, including Chick-fil-A, have decided to open up multiple locations in the heart of the city.

There’s also lots of narrow streets.



Other characteristics mentioned by Simpson include Toronto's pedestrianized waterfront, bike lanes with protective barriers, and wide sidewalks.

How was the biking in Toronto?



When it comes to Toronto's transit network, the Ottawa resident noted that while TTC service was fast and frequent, one drawback he noticed was the number of cars that regularly blocked streetcars on their routes.

Simpson also referred to Union Station as a "game changer," highlighting its stunning architecture and convenience as a point to accessing other parts of the city.

Union station also had a well designed street out front.



While the Ottawa resident agreed with folks who expressed that Toronto can certainly improve in some areas, he noted the many aspects of the city that are worth commending.

Ya I assumed that, I was there on business so sadly didn’t have time to visit any suburbs.



"The amount of people responding to this thread saying Toronto sucks or that I'm trolling is depressing," Simpson wrote.

"Being able to see good in everyday life is a great thing! And we should be able to enjoy things, even if they're not perfect."