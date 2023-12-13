City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
tourist attractions toronto

Here are the things about Toronto that 'shocked' this Ottawa resident

City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

From public transportation woes to soaring rent prices and constant construction, it's no wonder why many people living in Toronto have slowly become desensitized to the city's appeal and charm. 

Still, with 27 million annual visitors, Toronto remains the top-visited Canadian city by tourists from all around the globe, who regularly flock here to soak in the city's dazzling attractions and indulge in the diverse culinary scene

One Ottawa resident with a fresh set of eyes recently visited Toronto, and detailed their experience in a thread that has since gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting many aspects of the city that are often overlooked and underappreciated.

Derrick Simpson, who runs the Ottawa Urbanism Book Club and is the Transportation Chair of the Centretown Community Association, recently paid a visit to Toronto in November. 

Coming from Ottawa, Simpson noted that there are several qualities and features other Canadian cities could learn from Toronto. 

"Of course, it wasn't perfect, but coming from Ottawa there's so many ideas and small things I'd like us to implement in Ottawa. I wasn't there long so wish I had more time to see areas further away from downtown," he told blogTO.

Simpson began by highlighting Toronto's walkability, whether that was navigating busy or small side streets, or accessing major parts of the downtown core from connection points like Union Station. 

Simpson also pointed out the number of mixed-use buildings in the city, drawing attention to the fact that featuring retail businesses at the base of residential buildings not only supports the local economy, but also makes walking distances shorter.

The city's mesmerizing storefront and restaurant patios were also highlighted in the thread, which have helped earn Toronto's international reputation as a culinary hot spot. 

It explains why many popular American food chains, including Chick-fil-A, have decided to open up multiple locations in the heart of the city.

Other characteristics mentioned by Simpson include Toronto's pedestrianized waterfront, bike lanes with protective barriers, and wide sidewalks. 

When it comes to Toronto's transit network, the Ottawa resident noted that while TTC service was fast and frequent, one drawback he noticed was the number of cars that regularly blocked streetcars on their routes

Simpson also referred to Union Station as a "game changer," highlighting its stunning architecture and convenience as a point to accessing other parts of the city. 

While the Ottawa resident agreed with folks who expressed that Toronto can certainly improve in some areas, he noted the many aspects of the city that are worth commending. 

"The amount of people responding to this thread saying Toronto sucks or that I'm trolling is depressing," Simpson wrote. 

"Being able to see good in everyday life is a great thing! And we should be able to enjoy things, even if they're not perfect."

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto might rename the TTC's Dundas subway station

Cost to rename Dundas Street has now doubled to nearly $13 million as public support wanes

Man in pirate hat wanted by police for allegedly setting fire inside Toronto mall

Here are the things about Toronto that 'shocked' this Ottawa resident

The TTC has been staffing completely empty stations for months

Canadians could cash in on class-action lawsuit against weed control brand

Toronto porch pirate steals diaper full of poop in disgusting dose of karma

Toronto college purchases media complex for future expansion