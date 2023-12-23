These stores are open on Christmas Day 2023 in Toronto

Stores that are open on Christmas Day 2023 in Toronto might be few and far between, but there are a select few that do exist.

Most major retail chains and grocery stores plus the LCBO and Beer Store will close early on Dec. 24 and remain closed on the 25, so make sure to pick up everything you need well in advance.

Whether you need to pop out for last minute groceries or perhaps a little shopping, these stores will be open, even on Christmas day.

Grocery:

Retail:

Pacific Mall will be open 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Other:

Rexall locations will be open on reduced hours

Most businesses in the city will resume business as usual on Dec. 26.