What's open and closed on Christmas Day 2023 in Toronto can be a tricky question to navigate — but thanks to this list, it just got a little easier.
Here's what's open and closed on Christmas Day in Toronto for 2023.
General
Closed
- Banks
- Government offices
- Libraries
- Mail delivery
Open
- TTC and GO Transit will operate on a Sunday service schedule
- Rexall pharmacies will be open on reduced hours
Food and Drink
Closed
- Majority of restaurants
- LCBO
- Beer store
Open
Malls and Attractions
Closed
- Majority of shopping malls including Eaton Centre, Yorkdale, Fairview, and Sherway Gardens
Open
- Ripley's Aquarium of Canada: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
- Toronto Zoo: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Pacific Mall: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Movie theatres
- Outdoor skating rinks