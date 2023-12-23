City
Phoebe Knight
Posted 4 hours ago
open christmas day

What's open and closed on Christmas Day 2023 in Toronto

City
Phoebe Knight
Posted 4 hours ago
What's open and closed on Christmas Day 2023 in Toronto can be a tricky question to navigate — but thanks to this list, it just got a little easier.

Here's what's open and closed on Christmas Day in Toronto for 2023.

General
Closed
  • Banks
  • Government offices
  • Libraries
  • Mail delivery
Open
  • TTC and GO Transit will operate on a Sunday service schedule
  • Rexall pharmacies will be open on reduced hours
Food and Drink
Closed
  • Majority of restaurants
  • LCBO
  • Beer store
Open
Malls and Attractions
Closed
  • Majority of shopping malls including Eaton Centre, Yorkdale, Fairview, and Sherway Gardens
Open
  • Ripley's Aquarium of Canada: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
  • Toronto Zoo: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Pacific Mall: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
  • Movie theatres
  • Outdoor skating rinks
