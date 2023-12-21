Hundreds of thousands of cars impacted in Canada-wide Honda recall

Honda Canada has revealed that hundreds of thousands of its vehicles are the subject of a recall.

In total, Honda Canada is going to recall 297,836 Acura and Honda vehicles in Canada due to an issue with their fuel pumps.

Honda has revealed a full list of the vehicles that are being impacted, which are 2017-2020 models.

A statement from Honda Canada says that the fuel pump impeller in all impacted vehicles was "improperly moulded, resulting in low-density impellers."

The risk to drivers is that over time, those low-density impellers can deform and interfere with the fuel pump body, which would render the fuel pumps inoperative.

In a worst-case scenario, Honda Canada says that this could cause the engine to not start or to cause a vehicle to stall while driving, "increasing the risk of a crash or injury."

So far, as of the recall issue date, Honda says that it hasn't received any reports of crashes or injuries related to the issue.

Affected owners will be notified about the recall by mail in February 2024, but owners of the impacted vehicles can also call Acura or Honda at 1-888-946-6329.

Full list of recalled models. (Honda says to confirm inclusion by checking specific VINs):

Acura Models

2018-2020 ILX

2018-2020 MDX

2018-2020 MDX Sport Hybrid

2017-2020 NSX

2018-2020 RDX

2018-2020 RLX

2018-2020 TLX

Honda Models

2018-2020 Accord

2017-2020 Accord Hybrid

2018-2020 Civic

2018-2020 Civic Type R

2018-2019 Clarity Plug-In Hybrid

2018-2020 CR-V

2018-2019 Fit

2018-2020 HR-V

2019-2020 Insight

2018-2020 Odyssey

2019-2020 Passport

2018-2020 Ridgeline