Here are all of the 2024 statutory holidays in Canada

The new year is right around the corner and there are several statutory holidays in Canada to be aware of, so you can start marking your calendars.
Not all stat holidays are national as some are only observed in certain provinces or territories.
Here are all the statutory holidays in Canada in 2024.
January
- January 1 – New Year's Day: National
February
- February 19 – Islander Day: PEI only
- February 19 – Louis Riel Day: Manitoba only
- February 19 – Heritage Day: Nova Scotia
- February 19 – Family Day: BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, New Brunswick
March
- March 29 – Good Friday: National, except Quebec
April
- April 1 – Easter Monday: Quebec only
May
- May 20 – Victoria Day: National except for Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador
June
- June 21 – Aboriginal Day: NWT
- June 24 – St. Jean Baptiste Day: Quebec
July
- July 1 – Canada Day: National
August
- August 5 – Civic Holiday: Alberta, BC, Saskatchewan, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nunavut
September
- September 2 – Labour Day: National
- September 30 – National Day for Truth and Reconciliation: National, federally regulated workplaces only
October
- October 14 – Thanksgiving: National except Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador
November
- November 11 – Remembrance Day: National except Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia
December
- December 26 – Boxing Day: Ontario