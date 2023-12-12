12 Days of Giveaways Day 8: Win an elaborate chai prize pack

Excited to see what you could win on day 8? Our 12 Days of Giveaways isn't easing up, as today's prize packs a punch.



Chai lovers aren't going to want to miss out on this one, as there's not only an incredible tea gift set on the table but also a major hotel gift card and dinner for four.



So check out exactly what's included, alert your fellow tea enthusiasts, and enter for your chance to get steeping.

Chai Ghai Cafe is the first family-owned, authentic Indian chai experience in Downtown Vancouver. They've been steeping, brewing, and mixing chai for generations, bringing ancestral and Ayurvedic recipes to the mainstream world with innovative and modern practices. And now they’re bringing the chance to win a luxurious chai prize pack to you.

Chai Ghai's blends provide tea lovers with a healthier alternative to coffee, and the brand even donates 2 per cent of sale proceeds to health, education, addiction, and mental health programs like the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre, Sawa Worldwide, and Foundry. The cozy atmosphere of their cafe location, located at 562 Granville Street, makes this spot a literal tea haven.

With this prize, one winner will score dinner for four at the Chai Ghai Cafe, as well as a chai gift set consisting of 12 100g tins (480 servings) of chai or tea of your choice and a Chai Ghai Elephant Tea Pot. They'll also receive a $500 Fairmont Hotel and Resorts gift card, so you can sip chai to your heart’s content and crash nearby afterwards.

How to enter

To enter for your chance to win, simply visit the designated 12 Days of Giveaways website and provide your first name, last name, and email. We'll be updating the website each day with new contests, so bookmark it and visit daily from December 1 to 12 to see what new giveaways we've launched. And make sure to check out Dished Toronto for even more prizes!

Contest entries will be accepted from the time and date of publishing until 11:59 p.m. on December 15, 2023. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on December 22, 2023.

Contest Guidelines