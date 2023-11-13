City
Jack Landau
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
diwali westwood square

Videos show pure chaos unfold at tense Diwali celebration in Mississauga

City
Jack Landau
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

A chaotic scene unfolded at a suburban mall near Toronto on Sunday night when a Diwali celebration turned into a violent political showdown that saw police caught in the crossfire.

Crowds converged at Westwood Square Mall on Goreway Drive in Mississauga to celebrate the festival of lights observed by the Hindu, Jain, and Sikh faiths — risking fines of up to $100k to set off fireworks in the mall parking lot.

Aerial views of the mall show quite an impressive scene; however, things got a bit intense down at ground level.

@ikshitmadan Diwali Fireworks in westwood plaza😂😂! #malton #westwood #westwoodplaza #brampton #toronto #justforfun😂😂 #drone #celebration #happydiwali ♬ B-Town (feat. Sunny Malton) - Sidhu Moose Wala

While videos depict the mood as largely celebratory, some groups waving opposing Indian and Khalistan flags were recorded engaging in violence.

@setting_24_7 #happydiwali #how #our #community #celebrate #diwali #westwood #mall ♬ سبحان الله - Ali Dawud

A cacophony of fireworks, clouds of smoke, bright flashes, and even confrontations between pyrotechnic-wielding revellers and police were reported.

@radiozindagizindabaaad Tonight #diwali #brampton ♬ original sound - S_U_L_M_A_N

Several videos show scenes of high emotion, a mix of celebratory festivities amid a powder keg of political tension.

@harsh.johal Westwood square #diwali #2023 #brampton #malton #khalistan_zindabad✊🦅 ♬ B-Town (feat. Sunny Malton) - Sidhu Moose Wala

Spent fireworks and other debris littered the mall parking lot, as Peel Police attempted to keep the order.

@mdhillxn98 Diwali celebration westwood mall Canada 🇨🇦#punjabi #sidhumoosewala #brampton🇨🇦 #viral ♬ original sound - M Dhillon

After all the chaos, a smaller group stuck around to tidy up the litter-strewn parking lot in an impressive show of post-party responsibility.

A video showing the clean-up efforts was shared on TikTok on Monday morning but has since been removed. It remains viewable in an Instagram post.

It was a repeat of last year's Diwali celebration at the mall when an estimated 400-500 people celebrating the holiday converged on the Westwood Square parking lot in what was mistakenly described as a "brawl."

@blogto 🎆 #toronto #ontario #torontoontario #tiktoktoronto #news #diwali #foryoupage #foryoupage #greenscreen #greenscreenvideo ♬ ■ News News-Drone-IT-AI(963995) - ImoKenpi-Dou

Peel Regional Police told blogTO in a statement that the force "is currently investigating the incident that occurred at Westwood Square Mall."

Lead photo by

mdhillxn98/TikTok
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Metrolinx is cracking down on fare evasion and people are actually on board

Toronto's first significant snowfall of the season could be just around the corner

Videos show pure chaos unfold at tense Diwali celebration in Mississauga

Terrifying videos show the aftermath of Toronto house explosion

How to find a Toronto plumber in an emergency

The history of Bloor West Village in Toronto

Port Union waterfront park in Toronto comes with steel bridges and scenic lookouts

A brief history of that vacant building next to Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square