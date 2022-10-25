City
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
mississauga street brawl

Police respond to 500 person Diwali celebration in Mississauga as 'street brawl'

City
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Last night in Mississauga, a very large crowd of people descended onto a mall parking lot complete with fireworks to celebrate Diwali — but police there originally responded to it as a large fight.

Around 10:30 p.m., Peel Police said they had responded to reports a fight involving 400 to 500 people in a parking lot at Malton's Goreway and Etude Drives, Westwood Mall.

The force tweeted that one person at the event was treated for injuries and that officers remained on scene as things calmed down.

Multiple videos shared from the parking lot show a somewhat happy occasion with fireworks and dancing.

One video on TikTok showed police officers interacting with revelers and appeared to be trying to push the crowd back.

Peel Regional Police media officer Cst. Mandeep Khatra said that police were called to the parking lot for reports of a fight and that officers located the crowd on scene.

"People appeared to be celebrating Diwali by burning fireworks and cheering. Police remained in the area for peacekeeping until the crowd dispersed,"  he said.

Some footage on Twitter claim a "flag off" occurred between India and Khalistan supporters but they did not show any physical fighting.

Local roadways were closed after the original police response to clear out all vehicles. No arrests were made. 

Lead photo by

hurtedharry1
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Here's how the Toronto-area transit network could look in 2040

Someone just added some valuable missing information to a TTC map at Union Station

Brampton had a very hard time dealing with fireworks and complaints for Diwali

Former Toronto event venue was just demolished to make way for new transit station

Long-running Toronto antique market that abruptly closed finds historic new home

Photos capture eerie fog consuming Toronto

Police respond to 500 person Diwali celebration in Mississauga as 'street brawl'

Toronto sees record-low voter turnout and people have thoughts