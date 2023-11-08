City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Mississauga approves six-figure penalty for setting off fireworks illegally

Mississauga residents will soon face a hefty, six-figure penalty if they're caught illegally setting off fireworks on public property

Ward 8 Councillor Matt Mahoney moved a motion at an Oct. 25 city council meeting to impose a maximum fine of $100,000 on individuals convicted of illegally setting off fireworks on public property — a staggering from the previous fine of $5,000. 

The maximum fine would be reserved for the most serious offences and would require a judge to determine if the penalty is justified through a provincial court hearing. 

"I think the $100,000 fine is really something that just shows people who are breaking the rules, that we're not going to stand for it any longer," Mahoney said at the city council meeting.

However, one councillor — namely Ward 7 Councillor Dipika Damerla — raised concerns about the timing of the motion, especially with Diwali falling on Nov. 12.

"I think timing matters and it's unfortunate that this council doesn't recognize that, but that would be the only reason that I would be voting against it," Damerla said. 

However, Mahoney reiterated that the motion isn't meant to target those setting off fireworks for Diwali, as the heightened penalty won't be going into effect until a few weeks after the holiday. 

"This is really just my first step. I think that we do need more teeth and more strength in our bylaws to be able to fine individuals who are essentially breaking our bylaws and creating havoc and creating problems," he said. 

In Mississauga, residents can only set off fireworks at home on Victoria Day, Canada Day, Lunar New Year, and Diwali. To set off fireworks on private property any day other than these holidays, residents must apply for a firework display permit. 

The changes to the fireworks bylaw are set to take effect on Dec. 1. 

