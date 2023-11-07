City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
queen elizabeth statue

Toronto just got a new $1.5 million statue of Queen Elizabeth II amid criticism

City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

The Ontario government officially installed a commemorative statue of Queen Elizabeth II in Toronto on Tuesday following a years-long day and heightened criticism. 

The $1.5 million bronze statue is located next to the visitors' entrance at the Legislative Building at Queen's Park. It features the late Queen holding maple leaves to represent the Canadian provinces and territories. 

The statue was first commissioned back in 2016 by a group of private volunteers who received the Queen's approval. It depicts Queen Elizabeth II in 1977 on the throne in the Canadian Senate, where she delivered a speech on Canadian unity. 

Premier Doug Ford said the statue stands as a tribute to the late Queen, her contributions to Canada and Ontario, as well as "an enduring symbol of our traditions, values, and democracy." 

Over the past few months, the statue has faced considerable criticism, with some folks believing that the money could've been allocated to address various social causes or highlight other notable Canadians instead. 

Others criticized the provincial government for celebrating the monarchy, overlooking the lasting impacts of colonialism, and Indigenous communities. 

The statue was designed and hand-sculpted by Canadian sculptor and artist, Ruth Abernethy, and cast by Missisauga art foundry MST Bronze Limited

Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 on Sept. 8, 2022. Her reign of over 70 years is the longest of any British monarch as well as the longest of any female head of state in history.

Lead photo by

@fordnation
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

These are the WeWork locations in Toronto that might shut down over bankruptcy

Toronto just got a new $1.5 million statue of Queen Elizabeth II amid criticism

Trees cut down in rush for Ontario Line already growing back after months of inaction

Stretch of Toronto street attracted 2.5 million pedestrians in just two weeks

Southern Ontario about to be hit with icy storm and it could make travel messy

Brampton food banks are banning international students from using their services

Here's how much you need to earn to afford Toronto vs. elsewhere in Ontario

Driver spotted making dangerous illegal U-turn on Highway 401