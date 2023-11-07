Toronto just got a new $1.5 million statue of Queen Elizabeth II amid criticism

The Ontario government officially installed a commemorative statue of Queen Elizabeth II in Toronto on Tuesday following a years-long day and heightened criticism.

The $1.5 million bronze statue is located next to the visitors' entrance at the Legislative Building at Queen's Park. It features the late Queen holding maple leaves to represent the Canadian provinces and territories.

This beautiful bronze statue unveiled at Queen’s Park today pays tribute to Her Late Majesty’s contribution to Ontario’s history and heritage.



It is a symbol of Her 70 years of dedication and service to the people of Canada, the United Kingdom and the entire Commonwealth. pic.twitter.com/9a6sLHxnhs — Doug Ford (@fordnation) November 7, 2023

The statue was first commissioned back in 2016 by a group of private volunteers who received the Queen's approval. It depicts Queen Elizabeth II in 1977 on the throne in the Canadian Senate, where she delivered a speech on Canadian unity.

Premier Doug Ford said the statue stands as a tribute to the late Queen, her contributions to Canada and Ontario, as well as "an enduring symbol of our traditions, values, and democracy."

How much did it cost the taxpayers? — Lady T (@toni2lips) November 7, 2023

Over the past few months, the statue has faced considerable criticism, with some folks believing that the money could've been allocated to address various social causes or highlight other notable Canadians instead.

I’m all for ending the monarchy. Respect her now that she is gone. But honestly times have changed. It’s 2023. — mother first (@nursemomdogs) November 7, 2023

Others criticized the provincial government for celebrating the monarchy, overlooking the lasting impacts of colonialism, and Indigenous communities.

The statue was designed and hand-sculpted by Canadian sculptor and artist, Ruth Abernethy, and cast by Missisauga art foundry MST Bronze Limited.

Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 on Sept. 8, 2022. Her reign of over 70 years is the longest of any British monarch as well as the longest of any female head of state in history.