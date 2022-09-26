King Charles could lead to end of British monarchy appearing on Canadian money

Canadian money could soon look a lot different but will it include King Charles III?

The recent death of Queen Elizabeth II has sparked some important and somewhat controversial debates across the nation over the last few weeks.

One of these debates still seems to be resigning in the heads of Canadians, what will our money look like next and does it include His Majesty King Charles III?

The Canadian Mint has already said the removal of Queen Elizabeth's portrait will take some time, and are currently "supporting the Government of Canada as it works to determine a new obverse design for future Canadian coins."

'Do you think Canada should put the face of King Charles on its money?'



No: 56%

Yes: 24%



Unsure: 20%



Pollara / September 13, 2022 / n=1325 / Online — Polling Canada (@CanadianPolling) September 13, 2022

A recent study from the Pollara Institue found that 35 per cent of Canadians want the country to remain a constitutional monarch while 44 per cent did not and 21 per cent were unsure.

Is Canada really going to put King Charles on their currency? I don't see it happening. They're gonna go with their own national symbol: the beaver. — Ryan Petersen (@typesfast) September 13, 2022

Another from the same institute found 56 per cent of Canadians said they did not think Canada should put Charles on our money, while 24 per cent said yes and 20 per cent were unsure.

Canada, I think we need to have a national referendum on:



Whether “King” Charles III will be on our money



Whether “King” Charles III should remain our head of state



Free ourselves from the monarchy ASAP!! This is the moment — Legend of Aurora 🏴‍☠️ (@jocastarora) September 9, 2022

Is now the time to abolish the monarchy in Canada and have our currency reflecting current-life in Canada, without any British Royal affiliation?

Genuine question: is Canada going to have King Charles on their money? — Nick (@fromNickOrtiz) September 8, 2022

For some, that answer is an obvious 'yes.' But for everyone one person who agrees, there is another one who vehemently opposes it.

Not sure if you have seen our currency, since Canada is part of the British common wealth the Queen is on our money not looking forward to seeing king Charles on it — Leslee1031 (@LesleeJustSayN) September 19, 2022

Just look on social media and you'll see this debate continuing to drag on.

Though Canadians are divided on whether or not Canada should remain a constitutional monarchy, the majority do not want to see King Charles III on Canadian currency.https://t.co/ZxjlnqvmgL pic.twitter.com/nI8hG1jugc — Pollara Strategic Insights (@Pollara) September 14, 2022

There are definitely a ton of our other worthy-Canadians and Indigenous leaders that could be commemorated with a new coin.

In lieu of King Charles on our twenty, (ngth) how about a quarter or sextet of great Canadian singer-songwriters,

ie Joni Mitchell, Leonard Cohen, Gordon Lightfoot, Neil Young? Celine?

or poets & novelists

Al Purdy, Margaret Atwood, Michael Ondaatje...?#Canada #Currency #Sunday — @RonCharach (@CharachRon) September 25, 2022

And even if Canada remains a constitutional monarchy, does that mean the Royal Family has to stay on our bills?

If a country's currency is aimed to reflect said country’s strength, history and future; what does Canada's currently array of colourful bills say about us?

In lieu of King Charles, Canada's national mascot will be on the money now pic.twitter.com/8ESTsMmmIy — Riley.txt (@RileyFinch13) September 13, 2022

And it's not just Canada that is grappling with this debate, every other country under British monarchy is having important discussions on the impact of colonization and the idea of becoming a republic.

St Kitts and Nevis PM: 'we also set our eyes on transitioning into a republic. We trod on towards that goal. That goal of self-determination and self-actualization is where we truly encapsulate our sovereignty' https://t.co/rMteLjL4Kp pic.twitter.com/uIsh6Y03Jv — The Visible Crown - Queen Eliz II in the Caribbean (@visible_crown) September 22, 2022

Though this is a debate that will long draw opposing views, it appears that it's not going away anytime soon and will continue to jump into our everyday lives and conversations.