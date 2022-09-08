Here's how Toronto is mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II

As the world reacts and begins the long process of reconciling with the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, there will be lots of mourning across the world, specifically in Commonwealth nations.

And it's no different here in Toronto.

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

On the night of Thursday, Sept. 8, the CN Tower will not be lit up with any colours and will stand in the dark.



Same goes for the Toronto sign outside Nathan Phillips Square.

The CN Tower will be dark tonight, in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II / La Tour CN sera éteinte ce soir, en mémoire de Sa Majesté la Reine Elizabeth II pic.twitter.com/2KfQLsnsXf — CN Tower / Tour CN (@TourCNTower) September 8, 2022

Flags across the city, including those at city-run facilites, Queen's Park, City Hall and presumably at all police stations and fire halls will be lowered to half mast.

The flags are being lowered to half mast after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. #onpoli pic.twitter.com/i8wWVYtt7w — Robert Benzie (@robertbenzie) September 8, 2022



This will actually happen across the provice and country, with thousands of flags being lowered right now as you read this story.

Flags at all #Mississauga facilities are flying at half-mast in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Queen of Canada.



The Civic Centre clock tower will also be dimmed this evening to honour Her Majesty.



Our thoughts are with the Royal Family. pic.twitter.com/vepg2ljivc — City of Mississauga (@citymississauga) September 8, 2022

The City of Toronto's webpage has already been updated to acknowledge the passing of Her Majesty the Queen.

"The City of Toronto sends its condolences to The King and all members of the Royal Family on the death of HM The Queen and joins with all those throughout the Commonwealth in mourning the longest reigning Sovereign in our history," reads the page about her visits to the city.



With the first day of the Toronto International Film Festival underway, the festival's CEO issued a brief statement honour the Queen.

The Anglican Diocese of Toronto will mark the Queen's death by tolling church bells 96 times (one toll for each year she lived) today and on her official funeral date.

A requiem service will be held at St. James Cathedral and will be live-streamed as well.



Mirvish Studios will dim the marquee lights of its to Royal Theatres on King Street to honour the Queen.



A message from Mirvish Productions. pic.twitter.com/WtwD5RppS4 — Mirvish Productions (@Mirvish) September 8, 2022

For the next few days whenever politicians meet, there will probably be a public moment of silence, or a recognition of some sort, to mark the passing of the 96-year-old.

I join everyone across our province, country and the world in commemorating the remarkable life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of Canada. Throughout her historic reign, she taught us the true meaning of selfless service.



Long live the King! pic.twitter.com/g8MxONF14d — Doug Ford (@fordnation) September 8, 2022

British bars and restaurants will likely be flooded with mourners, toasting to the monarch and marking the new era of King Charles III.

A statement from His Majesty The King: pic.twitter.com/AnBiyZCher — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

The Queen took her throne in 1952 and was the longest-ruling monarch in all of British history, for a total of 70 years.

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96. As head of state, she visited Toronto many times. This picture, taken on Bay Street near Old City Hall, is from the 1959 royal tour of Canada. pic.twitter.com/q7Q6cjeqR5 — Heritage Toronto (@heritagetoronto) September 8, 2022

Throughout her decades-long reign, she visited Toronto seven times, with her last visit in 2010.