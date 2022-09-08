City
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
queen elizabeth toronto

Here's how Toronto is mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II

City
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

As the world reacts and begins the long process of reconciling with the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, there will be lots of mourning across the world, specifically in Commonwealth nations.

And it's no different here in Toronto.

On the night of Thursday, Sept. 8, the CN Tower will not be lit up with any colours and will stand in the dark.

Same goes for the Toronto sign outside Nathan Phillips Square.

Flags across the city, including those at city-run facilites, Queen's Park, City Hall and presumably at all police stations and fire halls will be lowered to half mast.

This will actually happen across the provice and country, with thousands of flags being lowered right now as you read this story.

The City of Toronto's webpage has already been updated to acknowledge the passing of Her Majesty the Queen.

"The City of Toronto sends its condolences to The King and all members of the Royal Family on the death of HM The Queen and joins with all those throughout the Commonwealth in mourning the longest reigning Sovereign in our history," reads the page about her visits to the city.

With the first day of the Toronto International Film Festival underway, the festival's CEO issued a brief statement honour the Queen.

The Anglican Diocese of Toronto will mark the Queen's death by tolling church bells 96 times (one toll for each year she lived) today and on her official funeral date.

A requiem service will be held at St. James Cathedral and will be live-streamed as well.

Mirvish Studios will dim the marquee lights of its to Royal Theatres on King Street to honour the Queen. 
 

For the next few days whenever politicians meet, there will probably be a public moment of silence, or a recognition of some sort, to mark the passing of the 96-year-old.

British bars and restaurants will likely be flooded with mourners, toasting to the monarch and marking the new era of King Charles III.

The Queen took her throne in 1952 and was the longest-ruling monarch in all of British history, for a total of 70 years.

Throughout her decades-long reign, she visited Toronto seven times, with her last visit in 2010.

Lead photo by

The Royal Family
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

This is what will likely change in Canada now that Queen Elizabeth II has died

A historical look at Queen Elizabeth's seven trips to Toronto over 71 years

People in Toronto share memories of Queen Elizabeth II after her death

Here's how Toronto is mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Canada will be getting new money after the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Canada might be getting a national holiday to mourn Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II passes away at 96 and Canada has a new monarch

Fare evasion fines on GO Transit could soon change to 3-strike policy with mixed prices