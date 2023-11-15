Toronto ranked one of the most 'interesting' cities in the world

Move over Paris, Dubai, and Amsterdam; a new study just ranked Toronto as one of the most interesting cities in the world thanks to its diverse population, architectural landmarks, and booming financial sector.

U.K.-based travel tour company Explore recently analyzed over one million articles on Wikipedia tagged with a "primary location" to discover the "Interest Weighting Score" (IWS) of cities around the world.

Depending on where you stand, it might not come as a total surprise that New York City was crowned the most interesting city in the world, with its internationally-renowned cuisine, one-of-a-kind neighbourhoods, and world-class museums.

Digging deep into the online encyclopedia's archive, the study gave Toronto an IWS of 1,372 — a ranking above other notable global cities like Rome, Copenhagen, and Portland.

Aside from being home to one of the longest streets in the world (but technically not the longest), the study highlighted Toronto's impressive business and finance sector, culture, and diverse population, with more than half of Toronto's residents being born outside of Canada.

Ontario was well represented on the list of the world's most interesting cities, as Chatham-Kent also made an appearance at #15, with the study citing its African-Canadian history, roots in the automotive sector, invention of the Hawaiian pizza, sandy beaches, and hiking trails.

Here are the top 10 most interesting cities in the world, according to the study: