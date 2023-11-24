Police bust driver going wrong way on highway near Toronto

Startling dashcam footage recently released by the Ontario Provincial Police shows a vehicle travelling the opposite way on a highway near Toronto.

In the video posted to X, a red vehicle is seen driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 407 at Brock Street near Pickering.

Wrong way vehicle captured by OPP - #DashCam. Vehicle travelling EB in the WB lanes - #Hwy407/Brock St. The driver stopped by #TorontoOPP, he is now charged with #StuntDriving. Nov 15, 9:45pm#30DayLicenceSuspension #14DayVehicleImpound. ^ks pic.twitter.com/bpU5FbtAIi — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) November 23, 2023

After noticing the vehicle travelling the wrong way, the police cruiser slows down to approach the red car, which veers away slowly and pulls over a short distance away.

According to the OPP, the incident occurred on Nov. 15 at approximately 9:45 p.m. Thankfully, it looks like the highway was mostly empty during the whole ordeal and no injuries were reported, though the dark conditions made the situation far more dangerous.

I literally fear for my life when I’m driving because of these kind of people…😭🙏🏻 — J. A. K. (@Jennipurr0x) November 23, 2023

The male driver received a 30-day license suspension, and also faces a stunt driving charge.

While some thanked the officers involved for their work in getting the driver off the road, others expressed that they didn't think the punishment was nearly enough for all the dangers the stunt presented.

Absolutely scary and insane. Far as I’m concerned, punishment is not enough. — 💯Aleks💯#StarfishClub “You Matter” (@SmrtAleks) November 23, 2023

"This officer deserves a medal. Risked their life to save many. I'm very grateful," one comment reads.

This is insane. No way this person should ever be behind the wheel again. We need tougher penalties for this offence. — Andi (@andi_1117) November 23, 2023

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time a driver has been caught travelling the wrong way on Highway 407. In 2019, a 28-year-old Brampton woman was charged with impaired driving after travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes of the toll highway near Markham.

Wild police video shows woman driving wrong way on #Toronto highway https://t.co/MPppKbB3OL pic.twitter.com/mtmpAfo3Fo — blogTO (@blogTO) August 1, 2019

A frightening video shows that driver narrowly missing oncoming traffic and even driving straight through a construction zone. After stopping the vehicle, officers discovered an open bottle of rum and cannabis inside.

The woman was subsequently charged with a long list of offences, including blowing over the legal limit, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and driving a motor vehicle with liquor readily available.