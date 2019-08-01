Wild police video shows woman driving wrong way on Toronto highway

If you're going to drive around in a car that reeks of weed with an open bottle of rum, you should at the very least try to stay on your side of the street.

Better yet, don't drive around like that at all — because cops are watching you from the sky and they will track you down.

York Regional Police just shared some truly terrifying video footage of a 28-year-old Brampton woman (who was later charged with impaired driving) going eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 407.

Police say they spotted the woman's vehicle in their helicopter, Air2, on Saturday around 2 a.m. after a report came in of someone driving in the wrong direction.

"After narrowly missing oncoming cars and driving through a construction zone, the suspect vehicle slowed to a stop near Ninth Line, turned around and began travelling west in the westbound lanes," reads a YRP media release.

Police took down a suspected impaired driver who was going the wrong way on a #Toronto highway https://t.co/h86EOt2Uyz pic.twitter.com/cloOKj0tcN — blogTO (@blogTO) August 1, 2019

Upon stopping the vehicle and investigating the driver, officers observed "a strong smell of burnt cannabis" coming from inside the car. They also found an open bottle of rum and some weed.

"The driver was showing obvious signs of impairment," said police, who transported the woman to their headquarters for a breath test that she failed.

The woman is now facing charges that include impaired operation, speeding, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and driving a motor vehicle with cannabis and liquor readily available.

"Leading up to the long weekend, York Regional Police would like to remind drivers that officers will be conducting RIDE spot checks both day and night," warn the cops.

"If you choose to drink alcohol or use drugs, do not get behind the wheel of a vehicle."

If only the lady in their most-recent YouTube video had heeded that advice.