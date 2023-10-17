City
Jack Landau
Posted 4 hours ago
stunt driving ontario

Ontario cops stop driver speeding at an astonishing 250km/h in a rental car

Social media users are reacting with shock and anger after an Ontario driver was stopped driving a rental car at speeds of over 250 km/h.

Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Lennox and Addington County detachment pulled over a red 2023 Ford Mustang around 7 a.m. on Sunday morning, sharing a view of a radar readout clocking an astonishing 252 km/h — a shocking 142 km/h above even the province's highest speed limits of 110.

Police charged the driver with stunt driving and having cannabis readily accessible in the vehicle, impounded the rental car, and seized the driver's licence.

The post by the OPP has been met with confusion and outrage from social media commenters, who were left with more questions than answers about the incident.

The driver will likely have to dig deep to pay for their alleged dangerous driving and violation of rental car agreements.

Other users argue that punishments for such driving offences are too lenient, and drivers showing such blatant disregard for the wellbeing of other road users should have their licences permanently revoked.

Drivers with a taste for adrenaline have options to get their speed demons out in a controlled atmosphere, and a day at the track is probably more affordable than the fines and charges the diver now faces for trying their luck on public roads.

Police have not shared any additional details about the accused, though it's a safe bet that this driver will have a hard time securing a rental car with this incident on their record.

Lead photo by

OPP/X Usa-Pyon/Shutterstock
