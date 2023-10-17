Ontario cops stop driver speeding at an astonishing 250km/h in a rental car

Social media users are reacting with shock and anger after an Ontario driver was stopped driving a rental car at speeds of over 250 km/h.

Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Lennox and Addington County detachment pulled over a red 2023 Ford Mustang around 7 a.m. on Sunday morning, sharing a view of a radar readout clocking an astonishing 252 km/h — a shocking 142 km/h above even the province's highest speed limits of 110.

Police charged the driver with stunt driving and having cannabis readily accessible in the vehicle, impounded the rental car, and seized the driver's licence.

#LACOPP stopped 2023 red mustang yesterday around 7:00 a.m. at this speed. Driver charged stunt + cannabis readily available. Rental impounded + licence seized. #slowdown #drivesafe ^am pic.twitter.com/RwHnZOdZPq — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) October 16, 2023

The post by the OPP has been met with confusion and outrage from social media commenters, who were left with more questions than answers about the incident.

Depends on conviction, but usually they are only eligible for facility insurance at rates of like 12-20k a year depending on other factors. he was going 252 i have no idea why the driver even pulled over — mooky (@mookyfun) October 17, 2023

The driver will likely have to dig deep to pay for their alleged dangerous driving and violation of rental car agreements.

Holy cow. Unimaginable. Well. That'll be expensive. Fines, his insurance, and the cost of an impounded rental car. Let's hope the courts don't give him a break🙄 At 252km/hr, he clearly doesn't deserve one — Sherri Deiter (@deitersherri1) October 16, 2023

Other users argue that punishments for such driving offences are too lenient, and drivers showing such blatant disregard for the wellbeing of other road users should have their licences permanently revoked.

Lifetime ban on the license. Forget the 10 year ban — Rob Tucker (@RobertGTucker1) October 17, 2023

Drivers with a taste for adrenaline have options to get their speed demons out in a controlled atmosphere, and a day at the track is probably more affordable than the fines and charges the diver now faces for trying their luck on public roads.

Imagine the money he could of saved just by spending a day at the track? All Fun. All Legal. Wayyyyyy cheaper — Mike Morr (@drivermorr) October 17, 2023

Police have not shared any additional details about the accused, though it's a safe bet that this driver will have a hard time securing a rental car with this incident on their record.