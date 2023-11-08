Parts of Ontario are about to be frosted with up to 5 mm of freezing rain

Brace yourself, Ontario. Although it's still technically fall, a nasty icy storm is honing in on parts of the province, with Mother Nature swooping in to remind everyone that the frosty season is just around the corner.

According to a new report by The Weather Network, much of southern Ontario is expected to see multiple — if not all — types of winter weather precipitation by Thursday.

Freezing rain warnings and winter travel advisories are already in effect across parts of the province — including in Newmarket, Georgina, Caledon, Halton Hills, Milton, and Uxbridge — as a mid-week storm quickly approaches.

Slippery roads and isolated power outages are possible Wednesday night into Thursday, particularly in areas where freezing rain and ice pellets develop.

#ONStorm #ONwx ❄️ Messy Commute Ahead: Prolonged Freezing Rain Risk in Parts of Southern Ontario Starting Wednesday Afternoon 🥶



📅 Wednesday, November 8 - Thursday, November 9, 2023



🔗 https://t.co/nM9S2sFKio pic.twitter.com/4ZfWxxTDis — Instant Weather Ontario ⚡️ (@IWeatherON) November 7, 2023

According to the weather agency, the freezing precipitation will be the most intense during Wednesday's commute home, when about 5 mm of ice may build up on trees, power lines, and other surfaces near Highway 6 and 10.

"Although Toronto and the Golden Horseshoe are expected to see mostly rainfall with this event, drivers should still prepare for changing weather conditions and slick travel out of the city. Remember, many folks have not switched over to winter tires just yet," the report reads.

Driving conditions are expected to improve by Thursday morning when the icy rain will be taken over by straight rainfall above-freezing temperatures in the south.

"Drivers are being warned of the potential for hazardous winter road conditions and should adjust their plans accordingly. Surfaces such as roads, streets, sidewalks and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to the ice and accumulating snow," the agency warned.

"Delaying any non-essential travel until conditions improve may need to be taken into account.​​​​​​"

Luckily, Toronto is still not under a weather advisory. However, the city is still expected to see periods of ice pellets on Wednesday afternoon before regular rainfall takes over.

Although road conditions could get messy in the city during rush hour, flights in and out of Toronto Pearson Airport are unlikely to be affected by the current forecast.

"Toronto Pearson is monitoring the weather system, but current meteorological conditions forecast the airport to be affected by just rain at this time," an airport representative wrote in a statement to blogTO on Tuesday.

"That said, travellers should always be mindful to check their flight status when there is the potential for inclement weather."