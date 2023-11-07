City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ontario storm freezing rain

Southern Ontario about to be hit with icy storm and it could make travel messy

Get ready to slowly roll out your winter tires, because the first signs of the frosty season are creeping in

A mid-week storm in Ontario is set to bring potential travel disruptions to parts of the province, with heavy snow to the north and freezing rain to the south. 

According to The Weather Network, slick travel and isolated power outages are possible late Wednesday and Thursday in parts of southern and eastern Ontario — and drivers are being urged to prepare for the deteriorating conditions. 

"A mid-week system is drawing attention across Ontario, as the developing storm could grow into a sprawling disruption for much of the province," the report reads

Computer models continue to have some trouble determining the exact placement of the precipitation, but there is confidence that an area of freezing rain and ice pellets will "set up between Barrie and Ottawa." 

Toronto is expected to mostly stay in the rain sector, with "some travel complications expected Wednesday evening as temperatures hover near freezing." 

The weather agency says that regular rainfall and above-freezing temperatures will return by Thursday morning in the south. 

"The icy ingredients, however, will linger longer for the Thursday morning commute across sections of eastern Ontario," the report concludes. 

Despite potentially messy road conditions, flights in and out of Toronto Pearson Airport are unlikely to be affected by the current forecast. 

"Toronto Pearson is monitoring the weather system, but current meteorological conditions forecast the airport to be affected by just rain at this time," Toronto Pearson Airport wrote in a statement to blogTO. 

"That said, travellers should always be mindful to check their flight status when there is the potential for inclement weather." 

Lead photo by

Jeremy Gilbert
