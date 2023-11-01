Needle found in Halloween candy handed out to Mississauga trick-or-treater

Every parent's worst Halloween fears were validated on Wednesday when Peel Regional Police reported a sharp needle allegedly found lodged in candy handed out to a Mississauga trick-or-treater.

Peel's 11 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau shared a photo of a snack-sized Oh Henry bar with a needle embedded.

Police state that investigators believe the offending chocolate bar was handed out in "the neighbourhood south of Mississauga Road between Portway Avenue and Gatley Road."

Only one such incident has been reported, but police are warning parents and children to stay vigilant, advising a thorough "check through all Halloween candy before eating and to report any instances where they suspect the candy has been tampered with."

Read more: https://t.co/csU5nOJZ0u pic.twitter.com/5sLiV2VHOX — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) November 1, 2023

The alleged attempt to injure has been met with shock and outrage on social media.

People who do this to hurt kids or anybody is a real piece of 💩, and needs to be put away for many years because this is not a joke , this is attempted murder. — Lord Nelson The Great 🤼 (@Nelson16Toronto) November 1, 2023

Several X (formerly Twitter) users have responded to Peel Police's report expressing disgust at the perceived intent of tampering with Halloween candy.

What type of sick person would intentionally attempt to harm a child. — Anil Sharma (@carbooja) November 1, 2023

Peel Police are asking members of the public with information about this or similar incidents to contact investigators at the 11 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau, or by reaching out anonymously via Peel Crime Stoppers.