Daylight Saving Time is about to end in Ontario and here's what you need to know

With Halloween now over, we're at that point in the year when we need to change our clocks for Daylight Saving Time in Ontario, which in 2023 takes place this Sunday, November 5.

If you've noticed the days getting shorter and feel like nightfall has been coming too early lately as autumn fully sets in, this will unfortunately only be getting worse as we push clocks back an hour at 2 a.m. local time on the date.

This will mark the end of Daylight Saving, which started back on March 12.

While the sun will be setting shortly after 6 p.m. for the rest of this week, this will jump back to around 5 p.m. on Sunday, and will only creep earlier from there until the earliest sunset of 4:40 p.m. mid-December, with the shortest day of the year (having a slightly later sunset but also a later sunrise) to follow on December 21.

But, the time change will come with one perk: an additional hour of sleep or partying on Saturday night. Those in bed should wake up feeling slightly more refreshed, while those out and about can expect bars to be open an extra hour, bumping last call so you can drink away your end-of-summer sorrows.

For anyone who thought Ontario was doing away with Daylight Saving (or rather, making it permanent to stop the clock changes), you are correct that legislation called the Time Amendment Act was passed back in 2020.

But, the province would need both Quebec and New York state to also be on board, the latter of which requires congressional approval that has yet to be granted.

Still, there is an ongoing push for Ontario to stop observing the practice, like the Yukon, Hawaii, Arizona, most of Saskatchewan and parts of Quebec and B.C. that already have, so this may be one of the last years that we have to remember the irritating change.