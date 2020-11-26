City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
daylight saving time ontario

Ontario just passed a bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
The Province of Ontario just took a major step forward in its pursuit to end our widely-reviled biannual clock change ritual once and for all.

Now, all we need is for Quebec and the State of New York to play along.

A private members bill called "The Time Amendment Act," tabled by Ottawa West-Nepean MPP Jeremy Roberts, passed its third and final reading within the legislature on Wednesday with unanimous support.

The passing of Bill 214 effectively paves the way for government officials to end the practice of forcing us to "spring forward" and "fall back" by an hour every March and November, respectively.

No more hellish loop of scheduled mass disorientation twice a year; just a consistent, 24-hour clock for our circadian rhythms to sync with.

Under the legislation as written, Ontario would remain on Daylight Saving time permanently, eliminating the 4:30 p.m. sunsets we're currently experience during what is now known as Standard Time.

Unfortunately, despite having full support from the legislature, the bill still requires Royal Assent before turning into law — and the province's Attorney General has only agreed to do this alongside neighbouring jurisdictions Quebec and New York.

Still, this marks a significant development after years of kicking the idea around based on academic studies that suggest these bi-annual clock changes can have serious negative impacts (increased depression rates, heart attacks, strokes and high numbers of fatal collisions among them, according to Roberts.)

"I am thrilled that tonight my bill ending the time change in Ontario passed through final reading with unanimous support," said the MPP spearheading the move in a statement on Wednesday.

"Ontario is now poised to lead the way on ending this outdated practice."

