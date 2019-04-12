City
daylight savings time ontario

Ontario government is looking at eliminating Daylight Savings Time

Ah, Daylight Saving Time, moderately inconvenciening all of us twice a year so that farmers in 1920 can tend to their crops. 

It's an annoyance for many, leading to loss of productivity, bleary eyes, and oftentimes actual death

But, if a petition and one Ontario MPP's private bill has any success in the legislature, changing your clocks around could be a thing of the past. 

Marie-France Lalonde, MPP for Orleans, has introduced a bill titled the Sunshine Protection Act that looks to make DST permanent. Under the new time constraints, the sun would rise an hour later in the morning, and would give us more sunny time in the evening. 

Other jurisdictions have considered this option too. Manitoba and B.C. have been looking into it, and Saskatchewan has historically kept the same time zone all year. 

While those who head to work in the early morning may find the darkness a bit much, having a longer time to be awake in the evening is always nice. 

If the bill passes, March 8, 2020 will be the final time that clocks shift forward. 

Hey, if it means that the sun doesn't set at 5 p.m. in the winter, I'm on board. 

