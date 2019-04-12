Ontario government is looking at eliminating Daylight Savings Time

Ah, Daylight Saving Time, moderately inconvenciening all of us twice a year so that farmers in 1920 can tend to their crops.

It's an annoyance for many, leading to loss of productivity, bleary eyes, and oftentimes actual death.

But, if a petition and one Ontario MPP's private bill has any success in the legislature, changing your clocks around could be a thing of the past.

If you thought Tailgating was a Non-Priority, an MPP is bringing a private members bill to do away with Daylight Savings Time in Ontario. And, once again, while it wasn't on anyone's priority list, I am in full agreement with the proposal. — The Brampton Bruin (@BramptonBruin) April 10, 2019

Marie-France Lalonde, MPP for Orleans, has introduced a bill titled the Sunshine Protection Act that looks to make DST permanent. Under the new time constraints, the sun would rise an hour later in the morning, and would give us more sunny time in the evening.

Other jurisdictions have considered this option too. Manitoba and B.C. have been looking into it, and Saskatchewan has historically kept the same time zone all year.

While those who head to work in the early morning may find the darkness a bit much, having a longer time to be awake in the evening is always nice.

On this day March 18, 1918, Government passed a law bringing in Daylight Saving Time as a way to boost wartime production; matches similar legislation in Britain. The measure is so popular it stays after the war. #Ottawa #Ontario #CdnHistory #Daylightsavings — HistoryGuy (@HistoryGuy9) March 18, 2019

If the bill passes, March 8, 2020 will be the final time that clocks shift forward.

Hey, if it means that the sun doesn't set at 5 p.m. in the winter, I'm on board.